Meet Rainmaker Burke Stansbury
While the Emerald is on winter break, we're sharing profiles of some of our monthly Rainmaker donors.
Burke Stansbury has known the South Seattle Emerald was special from the very beginning.
“I loved the idea,” says Stansbury, who became a Rainmaker in 2016. “I felt that having an online South End news source covering everything that was happening in South Seattle was brilliant and needed.”
Stansbury worked alongside the Emerald during the publication's earliest days at a co-working space called The Collaboratory. On the corner of Rainier Avenue South and South Orcas, The Collaboratory housed many nonprofits and new ventures in the South End in the mid-2000s.
“I really felt like there was a void the Emerald was filling in terms of local news, particularly in a part of Seattle that didn’t get covered very much or very well in other publications like The Seattle Times and The Stranger,” remembers Stansbury. “The journalists and folks leading the effort were from the community. They were folks of color, women, and people who represented the communities and issues that needed to be covered.”
Life has changed in the 11 years since he first signed up as a monthly donor. He has two kids, owns a house in Mount Baker, and is a fundraiser for Movement Voter Project, a national organization that supports grassroots political organizing in swing states.
His consumption of news also looks different. He says he gets most of his Emerald content from The Roundup newsletter, the weekly newsletter, and social media. But his commitment to the Emerald is as strong as ever, and his appreciation of the publication’s content continues to grow.
“One of the articles that recently ran was about the Rainier Beach High School basketball team and this freshman player who is going to be a big star,” cites Stansbury. “I grew up in Seattle and grew up playing basketball, and I don’t think that’s something you’re going to get anywhere else.”
Stansbury also appreciates the South Seattle Emerald’s continued coverage of inequity and gentrification – especially as a Seattle-raised child of privilege.
“There was a point growing up when I came to realize the vast inequalities that exist in Seattle, the huge wealth gap that is here,” says Stansbury, who grew up in the Madison Park neighborhood and went to private schools. “It has made me want to support political change and to figure out how to be more a part of this city and less in the bubble I grew up in.”
For Stansbury, that means being a proud and committed Rainmaker, a role he says he looks forward to carrying into the future.
“I am really happy to be a supporter of the Emerald … I intend to reach my 20th Rainmaker anniversary and beyond.”
Sarah Stuteville is a co-founder of the Seattle Globalist and a mental health counselor. She sits on the South Seattle Emerald's Board of Directors.