South End General Election Roundup: 2024 Candidates and Initiatives

Okay, before we dive into the four ballot initiatives you’re being asked to vote on this cycle, a bit of backstory. All four are being championed by an organization called Let’s Go Washington, which is in turn backed by one Brian Heywood. Heywood, a self-styled hayseed who gives interviews from his farm in Redmond, is actually a multimillionaire hedge fund manager and Republican megadonor. Using $6 million of his own money, he pitched six ballot initiatives to the Legislature, which passed three and punted the remaining three over to the voters, with the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW) sneaking another one about natural gas onto the ballot via an Initiative to the People. Heywood’s three hits were really playing the hits, as they say, to his conservative base: preemptively banning any sort of income tax (a more fair, progressive taxation model than sales taxes), restoring cops’ ability to undertake potentially dangerous high-speed pursuits, and — despite the fact that parents already have the right to do these things — cementing parental rights to review educational materials and opt their kids out of sex-ed. Doesn’t conservative America have enough men who are, shall we say, very poorly acquainted with female anatomy? Do we really need more? But I digress. His remaining three initiatives, along with the BIAW’s, which Let’s Go Washington also backs, play more hits from the conservative classics catalog: cutting taxes and promoting the use of fossil fuels. While Heywood’s background — which includes lots of work for the oil and gas industry, by the way — might seem disqualifying, we’re going to do our best to evaluate each initiative on its merits.