Unacknowledged: Dr. Olivia Chilcote on the Realities and Roadblocks of Unrecognized Tribes

A

That’s a cool kind of meta way of thinking about it. I came to my research because of my position of being so ingrained in my own tribe. I had always grown up around this issue of recognition as well as people in my tribe — and my mom specifically — doing a lot of research. I have done a lot of research with my mom and others in my tribe too, and it really set the stage for pursuing my book project and this research. While all these different pieces of documentation were going on, they weren’t ever really put together in a succinct way, telling a specific narrative from our own perspective and on our own terms. I very much felt like I wanted to create something for my tribal community, specifically to have a go-to resource on what all of this stuff means, what our specific history is, how we became an unrecognized tribe, and the various struggles that we’ve participated in over the decades.

I also created the book for the purposes of recognition by the federal government. It’s unfortunate to say, but sometimes people who have academic credentials are taken more seriously than those who don’t. I sort of felt like it was my responsibility to use my educational background and the credentials that I’ve earned to try and provide some of that credibility to the way that our story unfolded over time. I was also very attentive to the fact that a lot of the documentation is coming from settler archives and is presented in a way that’s legible to a settler government. The research that I did with my tribe and the documentation that was created by the tribe itself — the oral histories and interviews that I did — were a way to reorient the story away from the settler archive and to ground it much more in our own narrations of our experience and our history.

But this is an issue that so many other tribes confront. I wanted it to also be a resource for other tribes as well as government agencies, because there’s a lot of misinformation out there about the topic. Some of the info published about this topic, or federal recognition in general, is a little bit outdated now, since the regulations changed in 2015. There hasn’t been much [that has] come out about it [since then].