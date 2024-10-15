The 19th Annual Tasveer Film Festival Returns to Celebrate With an Industry Market That Connects South Asian Creatives to the Greater Film World

This month, the 19th Annual Tasveer Film Festival and Market (TFFM) makes a return to the Pacific Northwest to showcase filmmakers and creatives from the South Asian community. The festival will feature films that range from narratives and documentaries to animated shorts, broadcasting South Asian stories to a global audience. The films will be shown in person at the SIFF Cinema Uptown and PACCAR IMAX Theater at Pacific Science Center from Oct. 15 to 20, with the market occurring Oct. 15 to 18 at the Tagney Jones Hall and the M5 Creative Building in Seattle Center. The virtual screenings will be offered from Oct. 21 to 31 via their streaming platform, TasveerTV. Check out the festival schedule on their website to get full details on locations for the screenings you plan to attend. You can purchase your passes on the Tasveer Film Festival and Market website.