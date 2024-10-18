The Emerald’s Guide to Burien’s Latino Food Scene

This is in no way a complete review of all Latino-owned restaurants in Burien. It would take a long time to try to eat your way through Burien’s Latino-owned restaurants on your own. Luckily for you, I’ve lived in proximity to Burien my whole life and can guide you through Burien’s Latino culinary scene (which leans Mexican, but has some good Central and South American food as well). So without further ado, if you’re in the mood for some great Latino cuisine, look no further. Read on or check out the map.