PONGO POETRY | Cutting Myself Off From the Outside World

I fall into a dream

I’m home

things keep switching up

In my dream it feels like it’s real

me being home

seeing my little brothers and my sister and my mom

when I blink, I wake up

and it’s not real

and I fall back asleep

and it starts all over

sitting on the couch

looking at my sister play

with a little phone toy

I blink in my dream and I wake up

then I fall back asleep

sometimes I end up in the same dream

sometimes I’m at my house

and I walk out a door

and it’s a whole different house

the dream goes on, then I wake up

and it’s already morning.