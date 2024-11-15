South End Scoop: Books & More From KCLS — November 2024

Edie, an Upper Skagit Indian Tribe descendant, is excited to discuss her poem about Indigenous Peoples’ Day — a poem that was recently published in the school newspaper — during English class. When her teacher doesn’t mention it and dismisses her questions, Edie is hurt. She’s also struggling to find the courage to ask her crush to the school dance. Faced with these challenges, Edie embarks on a quest to ground herself and understand her roots. Christine Day’s vivid writing captures Edie’s growth and the strength of Indigenous traditions, making this an inspiring and relatable story for young readers seeking to understand their place in the world.