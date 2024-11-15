South End Scoop: Books & More From KCLS — November 2024

The King County Library System (KCLS) and the South Seattle Emerald are teaming up to bring you the “South End Scoop.” Dig into this community-centered column each month for great book, music, movie, and event recommendations from your local librarians.
Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with KCLS. Read on for a selection of titles that center the stories, history, and culture of Indigenous peoples.
For more books, check out the full reading list on our website.
Being Home, written by Traci Sorell, illustrated by Michaela Goade
This beautifully illustrated picture book explores the concept of home through the eyes of a young Indigenous girl. We see her family pack up their house in a busy city, drive through various landscapes, and arrive at a new home full of extended family. Sorell’s lyrical language emphasizes the importance of belonging and identity. This heartfelt story encourages readers of all ages to appreciate the spaces and people that make them feel at home.
We Still Belong by Christine Day
Edie, an Upper Skagit Indian Tribe descendant, is excited to discuss her poem about Indigenous Peoples’ Day — a poem that was recently published in the school newspaper — during English class. When her teacher doesn’t mention it and dismisses her questions, Edie is hurt. She’s also struggling to find the courage to ask her crush to the school dance. Faced with these challenges, Edie embarks on a quest to ground herself and understand her roots. Christine Day’s vivid writing captures Edie’s growth and the strength of Indigenous traditions, making this an inspiring and relatable story for young readers seeking to understand their place in the world.
Where Wolves Don’t Die by Anton Treuer
Falsely accused of burning the local bully’s house down, Ojibwe teen Ezra is sent to live with his grandparents to protect him from retaliation. As Ezra learns more about his family’s heritage and how to live harmoniously with nature, he begins to find peace within himself. When his location is discovered by his accusers, Ezra must fight for his survival using everything he has learned from his ancestors. This suspenseful, coming-of-age story, with rich descriptions of Ojibwe culture, makes for an action-packed read.
Oyate, directed by Brandon Jackson and Emil Benjamin
Through personal stories and interviews, this documentary discusses the impact of the Dakota Access Pipeline protests and the ongoing fight for decolonization. Indigenous organizers, activists, and politicians speak about the issues they face and their hopes for the future. With heartfelt storytelling, Oyate offers a deeper understanding of Indigenous experiences, making it an important film for anyone interested in environmental and social justice. You can stream it from Kanopy or check it out on DVD.
Recommendations courtesy of KCLS Librarian Rachel Adams. Rachel is a children’s services librarian at the Valley View Library. She loves helping readers of all ages find books and foster a love of reading. When not at the library, she enjoys camping, playing board games, and baking with her kids. You can find her reading and dancing at Friday Story Times.
KCLS offers a variety of in-person and online events and activities for all ages! All events are free. Find one that interests you at KCLS.org/Events.
Saturday, Nov. 16, 1–2 p.m.
Renton Highlands Library
The Ensemble Ballet Theatre is presenting a mini version of its upcoming show, The Nutcracker. Experience the magic of Tchaikovsky’s beloved classic as talented young dancers bring this timeless story to life at the library!
Monday, Nov. 18, 4–5:30 p.m.
Renton Library
Join the Environmental Science Center for hands-on science and crafts. Become an autumn scientist, model color-changing leaves, and create your own helicopter seed pod.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6:30–8 p.m.
Online
Hear from Kim O’Donnel, author of PNW Veg, at this month’s Cook Book Group. Try one of her recipes in advance, and bring your notes and questions to the discussion.
Friday, Nov. 22, 2–3 p.m.
Burien Library
Enjoy an hour of violin and electronic music at the Burien Library. The program features music by Hunter Prueger, Brannon Warn-Johnston, and Patrick Long. Sound Worlds brings awareness to underrepresented composers and sounds from their life experiences.
Friday, Nov. 22, 4–5:30 p.m.
Federal Way Library
Make friends and enjoy fun crafts and activities in a welcoming space. Designed for neurodivergent folks and those on the autism spectrum. Parents, siblings, and friends are all welcome.
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2–4 p.m.
Federal Way Library
Finding money for college and applying for scholarships can be challenging. This two-part workshop addresses the major issues facing students and parents as they pursue ways to pay for college.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 6–7:30 p.m.
Fairwood Library
Join other music enthusiasts to listen to records, talk about music, and share stories. Feel free to bring in your favorite records.
Monday, December 2, 3:30–5:30 p.m.
Federal Way 320th Library
Learn about historical Islamic art and create your own art to take home. All supplies will be provided.
Thursday, Dec. 5, 6–7 p.m.
Online
Join a bilingual discussion with María de Lourdes Victoria, an award-winning bilingual author. Born and raised in Mexico, she resides in the United States and founded Seattle Escibre, the largest group of writers in Washington State who write in Spanish. Moderated by Jose Luis “Pepe” Montero, executive director of Hugo House and La Sala.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6–7 p.m.
Burien Library
Create and decorate a gingerbread house with Pop-Tarts, icing, and plenty of decorations. All supplies will be provided.
Residents in the KCLS service area (in King County, outside the city of Seattle) can sign up instantly for a physical card to access our full collection. Seattle residents may sign up for a digital eCard to access our digital collection. Visit KCLS.org/Library-Cards to get started. Contact Ask KCLS at KCLS.org/Ask if you need assistance with your account, or call 425-462-9600 or 800-462-9600.
Before you move on to the next story …
The South Seattle Emerald™ is brought to you by Rainmakers. Rainmakers give recurring gifts at any amount. With around 1,000 Rainmakers, the Emerald™ is truly community-driven local media. Help us keep BIPOC-led media free and accessible.
If just half of our readers signed up to give $6 a month, we wouldn’t have to fundraise for the rest of the year. Small amounts make a difference.
We cannot do this work without you. Become a Rainmaker today!