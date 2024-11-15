A promotional graphic for the "South End Scoop Books & More" from the King County Library System, featuring six book covers. Titles include The Thief Collector, Fashion Killa, Sisters with Transistors, Family Meal, Much Ado About Nada, and White Women.
South Seattle Emerald and the King County Library System (KCLS) are teaming up to give you book, media, and event recommendations each month via the South End Scoop.

South End Scoop: Books & More From KCLS — November 2024

The King County Library System (KCLS) and the South Seattle Emerald are teaming up to bring you the “South End Scoop.” Dig into this community-centered column each month for great book, music, movie, and event recommendations from your local librarians. 

A path winds into the distance between trees that are bright and colorful with fall foliage.
(Photo courtesy of KCLS)

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with KCLS. Read on for a selection of titles that center the stories, history, and culture of Indigenous peoples.

For more books, check out the full reading list on our website.

LIBRARIAN PICKS 

Kids (Ages 3–7)

“Being Home,” written by Traci Sorell, illustrated by Michael Goode
“Being Home,” written by Traci Sorell, illustrated by Michael GoodeThe cover of "Being Home," which shows an illustration of the silhouettes of children playing, and many colorful flowers in the bottom-right corner.

Being Home, written by Traci Sorell, illustrated by Michaela Goade

This beautifully illustrated picture book explores the concept of home through the eyes of a young Indigenous girl. We see her family pack up their house in a busy city, drive through various landscapes, and arrive at a new home full of extended family. Sorell’s lyrical language emphasizes the importance of belonging and identity. This heartfelt story encourages readers of all ages to appreciate the spaces and people that make them feel at home.

Kids and Tweens (Ages 8–13)

The cover of "We Still Belong," showing an illustration of a young girl holding a textbook and a musical instrument case, a cat on her shoulders and wound around her neck, with other students visible in the background.
“We Still Belong” by Christine Day

We Still Belong by Christine Day

Edie, an Upper Skagit Indian Tribe descendant, is excited to discuss her poem about Indigenous Peoples’ Day — a poem that was recently published in the school newspaper — during English class. When her teacher doesn’t mention it and dismisses her questions, Edie is hurt. She’s also struggling to find the courage to ask her crush to the school dance. Faced with these challenges, Edie embarks on a quest to ground herself and understand her roots. Christine Day’s vivid writing captures Edie’s growth and the strength of Indigenous traditions, making this an inspiring and relatable story for young readers seeking to understand their place in the world.

Teens (Ages 14–17)

The cover of "Where Wolves Don't Die," showing multiple creatures rendered in an Indigenous artistic style.
“Where Wolves Don't Die” by Anton Treuer

Where Wolves Don’t Die by Anton Treuer

Falsely accused of burning the local bully’s house down, Ojibwe teen Ezra is sent to live with his grandparents to protect him from retaliation. As Ezra learns more about his family’s heritage and how to live harmoniously with nature, he begins to find peace within himself. When his location is discovered by his accusers, Ezra must fight for his survival using everything he has learned from his ancestors. This suspenseful, coming-of-age story, with rich descriptions of Ojibwe culture, makes for an action-packed read.

Adults (Ages 18 and Older)

The cover of "Oyate," with a tagline that reads "The Future Is Indigenous" and two Indigenous people portrayed, both of them looking into the distance.
“Oyate,” directed by Brandon Jackson and Emil Benjamin

Oyate, directed by Brandon Jackson and Emil Benjamin

Through personal stories and interviews, this documentary discusses the impact of the Dakota Access Pipeline protests and the ongoing fight for decolonization. Indigenous organizers, activists, and politicians speak about the issues they face and their hopes for the future. With heartfelt storytelling, Oyate offers a deeper understanding of Indigenous experiences, making it an important film for anyone interested in environmental and social justice. You can stream it from Kanopy or check it out on DVD.

Recommendations courtesy of KCLS Librarian Rachel Adams. Rachel is a children’s services librarian at the Valley View Library. She loves helping readers of all ages find books and foster a love of reading. When not at the library, she enjoys camping, playing board games, and baking with her kids. You can find her reading and dancing at Friday Story Times.

UPCOMING EVENTS 

KCLS offers a variety of in-person and online events and activities for all ages! All events are free. Find one that interests you at KCLS.org/Events.

The Nutcracker Ballet

Saturday, Nov. 16, 1–2 p.m. 
Renton Highlands Library

The Ensemble Ballet Theatre is presenting a mini version of its upcoming show, The Nutcracker. Experience the magic of Tchaikovsky’s beloved classic as talented young dancers bring this timeless story to life at the library!

Fall Science Exploration

Monday, Nov. 18, 4–5:30 p.m. 
Renton Library 

Join the Environmental Science Center for hands-on science and crafts. Become an autumn scientist, model color-changing leaves, and create your own helicopter seed pod.

Author Voices with Kim O’Donnel 

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6:30–8 p.m. 
Online 

Hear from Kim O’Donnel, author of PNW Veg, at this month’s Cook Book Group. Try one of her recipes in advance, and bring your notes and questions to the discussion.

Sound Worlds Concert 

Friday, Nov. 22, 2–3 p.m. 
Burien Library 

Enjoy an hour of violin and electronic music at the Burien Library. The program features music by Hunter Prueger, Brannon Warn-Johnston, and Patrick Long. Sound Worlds brings awareness to underrepresented composers and sounds from their life experiences. 

Neurodivergent Makers Unlimited

Friday, Nov. 22, 4–5:30 p.m. 
Federal Way Library 

Make friends and enjoy fun crafts and activities in a welcoming space. Designed for neurodivergent folks and those on the autism spectrum. Parents, siblings, and friends are all welcome.  

Find Money for College 

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2–4 p.m. 
Federal Way Library

Finding money for college and applying for scholarships can be challenging. This two-part workshop addresses the major issues facing students and parents as they pursue ways to pay for college.

Vinyl Club 

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 6–7:30 p.m. 
Fairwood Library

Join other music enthusiasts to listen to records, talk about music, and share stories. Feel free to bring in your favorite records. 

Islamic Art Workshop with Amina Quraishi 

Monday, December 2, 3:30–5:30 p.m. 
Federal Way 320th Library 

Learn about historical Islamic art and create your own art to take home. All supplies will be provided.

Author Voices with María de Lourdes Victoria

Thursday, Dec. 5, 6–7 p.m. 
Online 

Join a bilingual discussion with María de Lourdes Victoria, an award-winning bilingual author. Born and raised in Mexico, she resides in the United States and founded Seattle Escibre, the largest group of writers in Washington State who write in Spanish. Moderated by Jose Luis “Pepe” Montero, executive director of Hugo House and La Sala.

Make a Gingerbread House

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6–7 p.m.
Burien Library 

Create and decorate a gingerbread house with Pop-Tarts, icing, and plenty of decorations. All supplies will be provided.

NEED A LIBRARY CARD?

Residents in the KCLS service area (in King County, outside the city of Seattle) can sign up instantly for a physical card to access our full collection. Seattle residents may sign up for a digital eCard to access our digital collection. Visit KCLS.org/Library-Cards to get started. Contact Ask KCLS at KCLS.org/Ask if you need assistance with your account, or call 425-462-9600 or 800-462-9600.

Before you move on to the next story …

The South Seattle Emerald™ is brought to you by Rainmakers. Rainmakers give recurring gifts at any amount. With around 1,000 Rainmakers, the Emerald™ is truly community-driven local media. Help us keep BIPOC-led media free and accessible.

If just half of our readers signed up to give $6 a month, we wouldn’t have to fundraise for the rest of the year. Small amounts make a difference.

We cannot do this work without you. Become a Rainmaker today!

King County Library System
South End Scoop
KCLS
logo
South Seattle Emerald
southseattleemerald.org