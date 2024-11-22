Umami Kushi: Celebrating Culture One Okazu Pan at a Time

“What’s okazu pan?” you might be wondering. They’re Japanese buns filled with savory fillings, breaded with panko, and deep-fried to golden perfection. If you haven’t heard of them, you’re not alone! That was once the case for Umami Kushi chef and owner Harold Fields, who first encountered okazu pan at a train station bakery in Japan. To this day, he recalls that fateful first bite of a beef curry okazu pan and the thought that immediately followed: “This is the greatest thing I’ve ever had.”