'The Detention Lottery,' an Updated Play, Puts the Audience Inside Immigration Drama

O'Donnell pointed to some new anti-immigrant laws and practices that have bumped up these numbers in 2025: Congress passed a law in January that if someone was ever arrested for theft, it's a deportable offense, even if charges were never filed and the person was not proven guilty. Any person who is not a U.S. citizen, including those with student, au pair, and visitor visas, with less than two years in the country can be arrested any time for any reason — or no reason — by ICE.