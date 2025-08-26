Hi hi hi band members John Chu (left), Shaun Mejia (center), and Le-Vy Nguyen (right) after their performance at Celebrate Little Saigon in August 2025 at Seattle's Hoa Mai Park. (Photo: Yuko Kodama)

Arts & Culture

Seattle Indie Rock Band 'hi hi hi' Uses Music to Bridge Community and Heritage

A Southeast Asian American band with roots in the Chinatown-International District, 'hi hi hi' connects community across generations — and across languages — through original songs and shared cultural memory.