PONGO POETRY | Quicksand and Clouds

This is for the teens out there that are like me.

The teens who think dying would be better, that no one is gonna care.

So what’s the point.

For the ones that wish they could go back to being little again.

It’s as if you’re trapped behind a door

of your teenage years

and you can’t get out.

This is for those who have been abused, or bullied.

For the ones in this world who struggle with trauma and self-esteem.

For those who have been ignored and pushed around.

But what most teens don’t realize is that

that door they’re trapped behind

can open with just a little bit of fun—it doesn’t have to be something major

It can be something like laughing with a friend

or reading a good book.

This is for the teens out there

who think they’re not enough,

who may or may not have a parent or guardian

or have gone from foster home to foster home

bedroom after bedroom

trying to make it their own,

but once they start to settle in, they always have to leave

and make a new home.

So that door they’re trapped behind

is the home they’ve always wanted,

They were never trapped

All they needed was some joy in their life

just to live the happy life they’ve always wanted.