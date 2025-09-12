A South End Guide to National Hispanic Heritage Month 2025

National Hispanic Heritage Month not only brings communities together, but also celebrates the rich culture and history that Latinos contribute to the U.S. The Latino community in Seattle, in particular, has flourished immensely within the past couple of years. Small businesses and community spaces by and for Latinos are no longer hard to come by.
While the Trump administration has made it its mission to make it difficult for immigrants and Latinos, especially Latinos of Color, to exist, the community prevails.
From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, take some time to support the community and attend one (or more) of the many celebrations happening across the city. But remember to celebrate and uplift Latinos not just during National Hispanic Heritage Month, but every month.
Sept. 4–Oct. 9
Various venues throughout the Seattle area
The Mexican Consulate is hosting its ninth annual MEXAM NW Festival. While the official start has already passed, there are still plenty of other events and activities throughout Seattle, such as the Latino Chamber Music Festival and MEXAM at the Zoo. Don't miss out on "El Grito" Concert on Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. at Town Hall Seattle.
Sept. 13–14
South Park (14th Henderson St.) and Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion (305 Harrison St.)
This two-day celebration at Seattle Center and in South Park celebrates the color, culture, customs, and languages that define Latinos' proud heritage. The parade in South Park will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and make sure to stay afterward to see a live rodeo.
Sept. 14
110 9th Ave. SW
The Washington State Fair is celebrating Mexican culture and arts, from mariachis to folkloric dancers. The purchase of a ticket to the state fair will include two free concerts at the Columbia Bank Grandstand at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Sept. 20
1053 Lake Washington Boulevard
Latinos Unidos will host a festival full of food, music, drinks, dancing, traditional performances, and vendors at the Hyatt Regency in Renton. Some of the performances include a mariachi, folklorico dancers, salsa dancing, and a live band.
Sept. 21
480 152 SW St.
Burien is hosting a free B-Town Fiesta for community members to join. It was originally started by a group of local Latino business owners looking for a way to give back and to celebrate their heritage and culture. The event will be filled with live music, energizing dancing lessons, karaoke, a kid zone, and a beer garden for adults.
Sept. 15–Oct. 15
1483 Alaskan Way, Pier 59
The Seattle Aquarium will be presenting special bilingual activities, such as animal talks, scavenger hunts, and toddler time. The activities, which will be in Spanish and English, will be on specific dates in September and October and will be included with ticket admissions.
Sept. 17–Oct. 2
Various locations
The King County Library is hosting several events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. New York Times bestselling author of Mexican gothic Silvia Moreno-Garcia will join an online event to talk about how to "explore diverse cultural viewpoints and build deeper empathy between communities," according to the event page. Registration is required, and waitlists for other events are full, so act quickly.
Oct. 2
4303 Memorial Way NE
The Burke Museum will be highlighting Latino scientists, knowledge holders, and artists for October's Free First Thursday. The museum is encouraging teens and youth to attend the free event and learn about STEAM careers at the different booths throughout the museum.
Oct. 4
1415 5th Ave.
Casa Latina's annual fundraiser supports the nonprofit's efforts to provide the Latino and immigrant community resources, education, and employment training. There will be inspirational stories from domestic workers, music, and a dance floor with a special guest, Seattle Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck.
Oct. 10–18
704 Terry Ave.
The Seattle Latino Film festival is kicking off its 17th annual film festival at the Frye Art Museum. The opening film is called The Ladder, by director Emilio Miguel Torres. It follows the story of an Alaskan fisherman and father who considers a mysterious procedure that promises a fresh start after grieving the loss of his wife.
Oct. 10–13
515 Madison St.
Going into its seventh year, the Seattle Latin Dance Festival is coming to the Renaissance Seattle Hotel in downtown Seattle. It will feature dance workshops, competitions, and performances from top-of-the-line bachata, cumbia, and salsa dancers.
Oct. 11
900 Pine St.
El Centro de la Raza will be taking over the Summit Building in the Seattle Convention Center for its annual fundraiser. El Centro is fundraising so it can continue to provide over 40 programs and resources throughout the South End. The event will feature live music, silent and live auctions, and a gourmet three-course dinner.
Oct. 21
1932 2nd Ave.
The folkloric dance group Bailadores de Bronce is spotlighting the rhythms and traditions of regions in southern Mexico, such as Colima, Veracruz, Oaxaca, and Tabasco. The dance group is known for its powerful rhythms, colorful traditions, and expressive footwork. Ticket prices range from $13 to $22.
Oct. 28
334 1st Ave. N.
The Seattle Kraken is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Night game on Oct. 28. They'll be playing against the Montréal Canadiens. A portion of the ticket sales for this hockey game will go toward supporting El Centro de la Raza.