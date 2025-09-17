REVIEW | Keiko Green's 'Exotic Deadly' Spices Up a Tale of Japanese Identity With Humor and Time Travel

Ami narrates her life directly to the audience as the scenes abruptly jump from traditionally staged dialogue to surreal, action-packed sequences that pay clear homage to samurai movies, American sitcoms, and buddy comedies, which serve as unique ways to move the plot forward. It would be easy for the play to start and end with one-dimensional clichés and tropes of the first-gen immigrant's story: a fraught relationship with a parent, the desperate desire to assimilate into American culture, the importance of food as a means of connection. And because Ami is a typical teen with tunnel vision, a girl who mostly cares about the insular issues of adolescents, such as boys, celebrities, and fitting in with her peers, those elements are there. The overall arc of the story is not entirely original, but like all good art, Green's play does run the audience through the spectrum of emotion — you'll laugh (so, so much), you'll cringe in secondhand embarrassment, you'll want to cry, and you'll clap and dance (because really, what's any '90s show without a well-placed musical episode?).