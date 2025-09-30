With a Focus on Gratitude, Walk the Block Offers Attendees a 'Blueprint for Life'

Wa Na Wari held its fifth annual Walk the Block art festival on Saturday, Sept. 27. Hundreds of community members walked along 24th Avenue between East Union and East Cherry streets, admiring the art of dozens of artists, enjoying music and dance on two stages, and experiencing performance art in front of Wa Na Wari. This year's theme was gratitude, reflected in both the art and performances. Many in attendance were grateful to have something to celebrate.
Stephanie Johnson-Toliver, who has attended the walk every year since it started in 2021, said she loves the event and that every year it gets better. "It brings out the community and people who may not be familiar with the neighborhood. It gives them the excuse to go outside their house, because they're probably living side-by-side or block-to-block, and they're curious about the people and arts and culture in the district. And this is the best way to do it. It is this day out of all the days. We have a lot of really great events throughout the year, but this is the one that's the most special."
Gilda Sheppard said she comes back every year because of the diversity of art anchored in Black culture and that Walk the Block "gives us a sense of home, we get to see our connection to one another. It gives you hope because we're showing off our culture, our blueprint for life."