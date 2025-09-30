Large banners with Black art depicting figures carrying bundles hang between trees along a street. People walk, bike, and gather under the shade, with vendors and performers visible in the background.
Banners created by artist Carletta Carrington Wilson hang from trees along 24th Avenue during Wa Na Wari's fifth annual Walk the Block art festival on Sept. 27, 2025.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Arts & Culture

With a Focus on Gratitude, Walk the Block Offers Attendees a 'Blueprint for Life'

Published on

Wa Na Wari held its fifth annual Walk the Block art festival on Saturday, Sept. 27. Hundreds of community members walked along 24th Avenue between East Union and East Cherry streets, admiring the art of dozens of artists, enjoying music and dance on two stages, and experiencing performance art in front of Wa Na Wari. This year's theme was gratitude, reflected in both the art and performances. Many in attendance were grateful to have something to celebrate.

Stephanie Johnson-Toliver, who has attended the walk every year since it started in 2021, said she loves the event and that every year it gets better. "It brings out the community and people who may not be familiar with the neighborhood. It gives them the excuse to go outside their house, because they're probably living side-by-side or block-to-block, and they're curious about the people and arts and culture in the district. And this is the best way to do it. It is this day out of all the days. We have a lot of really great events throughout the year, but this is the one that's the most special."

Gilda Sheppard said she comes back every year because of the diversity of art anchored in Black culture and that Walk the Block "gives us a sense of home, we get to see our connection to one another. It gives you hope because we're showing off our culture, our blueprint for life."

Two Black women smile and laugh while dancing together under white canopy tents at an outdoor event. Both wear sunglasses and colorful clothing.
Artist Carletta Carrington Wilson greets filmmaker Gilda Sheppard at the start of Walk the Block.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A parade participant in a pink top and black skirt stands through the roof of a black Jeep Rubicon, while others sit inside. Behind the vehicle is a large banner depicting a person carrying a bundle on a stick.
Artist Autumn Breon's processional makes its way down 24th Avenue for their performance by Wa Na Wari.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A Black-presenting person with long curly hair and white ribbons gazes forward while wearing unique round sunglasses with three mirrored lenses. The reflections show trees and people in the background. They wear a nose ring and a bright pink top.
Autumn Breon performs a piece entitled "Protective Style."(Photo: Susan Fried)
Two Black-presenting people embrace closely outdoors, with one wrapping their arms around the other. Both have calm, contemplative expressions, framed by greenery in the background.
Michelle Hood and Tonye Wokoma watch a performance during the 2025 Walk the Block art festival.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A smiling Black- and femme-presenting dancer moves energetically with braids flying upward, wearing a striped shirt over a long-sleeve top. A colorful mural serves as the backdrop
Dancer Jillian Amadi Roberts performs on the Arte Noir Stage during the Walk the Block.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Children and young people joyfully dance together outdoors, with colorful patterned dresses and bright outfits.
Lanai Bulley, 6, Aniyah Bulley, 4, and Northwest Tap Connection instructor Ayanna Omar dance during Walk the Block.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Children play together on a large golden inflatable structure, with some climbing, sitting, or jumping.
A group of children jump and play on a giant golden inflatable during Walk the Block.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Two people enjoy a lively outdoor event, one walking and smiling while chatting, and the other riding a mobility scooter in a bright yellow dress.
Joselynn Engstrom walks with Elisheba Johnson down 24th Avenue.(Photo: Susan Fried)

Help keep BIPOC-led, community-powered journalism free — become a Rainmaker today.

Event
Central District
Arts & Culture
Wa Na Wari
Walk the Block

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
South Seattle Emerald
southseattleemerald.org