With a Focus on Gratitude, Walk the Block Offers Attendees a 'Blueprint for Life'

Stephanie Johnson-Toliver, who has attended the walk every year since it started in 2021, said she loves the event and that every year it gets better. "It brings out the community and people who may not be familiar with the neighborhood. It gives them the excuse to go outside their house, because they're probably living side-by-side or block-to-block, and they're curious about the people and arts and culture in the district. And this is the best way to do it. It is this day out of all the days. We have a lot of really great events throughout the year, but this is the one that's the most special."