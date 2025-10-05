PONGO POETRY | The Voice of My Father

Past my own knowing here

I don’t know

I don’t even know what’s happening with my case

I hate these four walls

I hate walking down the empty halls

Lonely

My dog is lonely

He walks around looking for me

Sitting by the door

Laying there

If it’s not me,

you have to push him

because he

Just

Won’t

Leave

I hate this blue jumpsuit

I hate the feeling of waking up to the same day

A nightmare

It just happens again and again and again

It’s the same day

Every

Single

Day

Exhausted

I feel like the aftermath of a tsunami

Nothing’s left

Everything is broken

Destruction

Mental destruction

Frustration

Kind of like all the feelings that you feel

I want to break down my walls

To the beat of my heart

The rhythm

If you look in my eyes

You can see what I’ve been through

But that’s not something that you want to climb into

Lost

My mind wandering through a dark cave

Everything that goes on in here makes me go so crazy

Hidden inside

Hidden inside of me

So you won’t see all of my emotions

These are some of the feelings

That will be caged until I’m free