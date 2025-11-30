PONGO POETRY | Love

My depression brings me

to where I can’t eat at all.

Sometimes, it makes me not want

to hang out with people.

It used to turn me into a monster.

But now I learned better

Because of CSTC

I still get depressed

Now I can control it.

I learned to not get angry

If I get angry, I have coping skills

I can say the alphabet and list an animal for each letter.

I can take deep breaths for 5 minutes.

I can also read to cope when I’m angry.

When I go home

my depression will get smaller

I will be happy

I will hang out with people more.