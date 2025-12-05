Seattle Debut of 'Life on the Moon' Puts Autistic Representation Center Stage

For the playwright, it has been a long journey to get this on stage in Seattle. She wrote the play more than 12 years ago, while at New York University, drawing on her own experiences with an autistic brother. The play is set during Christmastime, when Piper's brother, Spencer, played by Adam Nyhoff, returns from military duty to see his family. The script won the 2017 Inkslinger Playwriting Competition and the Triad Shakes Theatre's New Play Contest.