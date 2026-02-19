What It Means to Be an Artist in Uncertain Times: A Q&A With aja monet

A

I don't think there's one that fits me best. What I've learned — as someone who's faced housing insecurity all of my life — is that you move where you are loved and welcomed, where you find community. At different phases in my life, my community has shifted based off where I was as an artist, where I was as a culture worker, where my family was, where my friends have been.

School motivated me to leave [where I grew up]. From there, it was meaningful relationships, people I wanted to be closer to, or those who offered me opportunities to make my life more meaningful or expansive. I don't feel attached to one place over another; they all have meaning, and they have all taught me so much about myself.

M-1 from dead prez said something to me about living in Florida, Chicago, New York. There was this example of Chicago giving you a sense of heart, New York giving you street smarts, and Miami — or Florida in general — giving you a connection to the land, and to the environment and its history. Every city has different lessons to teach. Living in Miami and growing up in New York, it's a totally different climate and environment. In Miami, you have to deal with hurricane season, and that equips you in such a different way to be aware of your limitations as a human being.

[New York] was always this place that felt more like a playground of culture and experience and human connection and interaction because of the proximity of the neighborhoods. There's just so much: different kinds of foods, sounds, and smells. You're really stimulated on a day-to-day basis.

I've lived in Paris too, and that's a city that's similar in its cultural exchanges. The beauty of the arts and the music that comes out of that place is significant, as well as the legacy of people who have traveled through that city.