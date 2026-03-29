PONGO POETRY | The Court Is Not

I'm getting out tomorrow

I don't wanna come back

I was homeless before I came here

I was on the run for like a year

Being homeless showed me to value a lot

having a warm place to stay

having something warm to eat every day

just being alive in general

I lost a lot while I was homeless

one of my closest friends, he passed away

from gun violence

I didn't even get to tell him goodbye

I was living in a shed like a jail cell

I felt like I lost everything

It made me angry and sad

I couldn't control my emotions

I just wish I was there to help him

I always thought he would live longer than me

I never thought it would happen like that

This time when I get out I'm gonna be smarter

I'm going take care of my loved ones even more

Be there for them as much as I can.

I'm going to try and graduate

and get a job so I can help whenever needed.