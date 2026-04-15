In an Online World, a ‘Pent-Up Desire’ to Meet in Person Brings Black Seattle Together

As for lessons from planning and executing a large-scale community event, Free emphasizes the importance of assuring emotional safety for attendees while engaging in difficult conversations. She explained, "People came to this discussion with a mix of emotional states, levels of willingness to shift, and varying ways their brains process information. When intentionally bringing people together to discuss issues where there is possibly injury or hurt involved, there's additional effort required: to set expectations for what will happen, and to make sure people feel well-held along the way and at the end. In creating a space like ["Freshly Planted"] from scratch, I now have new questions for myself about how to build [future events with] even more care for the [collective's] emotional wellbeing."