Q&A: How 'Reservation Redemption' Connects Incarceration and Indigenous Healing

A

I am a Yakama descendant, and I grew up on the Yakama Reservation. "Chief," who is at the center of the documentary, grew up with me on the reservation; he is a Colville tribal member. Chief has connected with so many people in the state of Washington, several from Seattle such as Gabe Galanda (Round Valley), who is an attorney in Seattle who fights for Native American rights. Aaron Falatego (Samoan), formerly incarcerated, was a counselor at Restorative Community Pathways before the program lost its funding.

We also interviewed several people at Chief Seattle Club, another Native-led organization that supports those navigating life struggles, many who are formerly incarcerated. Minty LongEarth and Winona Stevens both worked in the reentry programs and went into the prisons to support the HOOPS (Native prisoners practicing their culture).