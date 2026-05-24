PONGO POETRY | Dark Colors

I look in the mirror, a plastic bottle floating in the ocean is my reflection

First glance, people misjudge me, "Oh, it shouldn't be there"

"It's going to harm something"

They throw me away, or disregard me altogether

Think I didn't have a choice where I ended up

Maybe whoever put me there didn't have a choice either

They couldn't pay to have me

Well even though I'm not "good" to your standards doesn't mean I can't help

I gave someone whose only source of money is to pick up trash

an extra $1, which goes a long way

I can be recycled, made into something useful,

a table, chairs, the bottle you might be drinking from

I always wondered what my parents thought about me, what they said when I wasn't there

Did I embarrass them with how much of their budget was spent on me?

Well, I have the answer: They don't care about money, they don't think I embarrass them,

and if you're reading this and wondering about the same question,

chances are whoever you're living with doesn't think about you too much