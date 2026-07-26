PONGO POETRY | Earth

Growing up you were a beautiful thing.

You produced the Trees when I needed shade.

Water when everything was too hot

you gave wind when I needed to

be pushed in the right direction.

You gave all I needed.

You were life.

Until seasons changed

so along came storms.

The same trees I found comfort under,

grew roots that held me down.

The water I drank became contaminated.

The wind that guided me turned

into hurricanes.

So now I ask.

How does something that provided me life

Become the thing that's destroying me.

And after the storm,

do I get to replant myself the way I did before?