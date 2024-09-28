Weekend Reads | How Prepared Is the PNW for Extreme Heat?

Hess suggests that the heat dome event changed his thinking so that he no longer says that heat-related deaths are “entirely preventable” during extreme events. “I don’t think we generally do that anymore. And I think that’s appropriate because it’s actually very difficult to fully protect the population against extreme heat.” Hess goes on to say that we should all “really respect how hazardous these events are and how complicated it can be to protect people who are vulnerable and susceptible for any number of different reasons.” He notes that even though the June 2021 heat dome was predicted in advance, it still provided only a short time frame to prepare a large response for a community largely unfamiliar with the hazard. And he contrasts the response in western Washington and Oregon with places (such as Phoenix, or even eastern Washington) where extreme heat events are more common and people know what to do.