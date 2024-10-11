Hillman City’s FryZone Serves Up Fully Loaded Fries With Flair
A good, honest french fry is one of the world’s most unanimously recognized — and beloved — foods. Its delicious simplicity makes even the pickiest eaters rejoice.
Twenty-year-old Muhaymin Abdulmalik is as picky an eater as they come, he says.
The Seattle Central College sophomore truly adores the humble fry. He recalls many childhood nights perfecting his loaded fry formulas just the way he liked them: loaded to the brim with his favorite toppings and sauces. Little did Abdulmalik know at the time, his french fry prowess would soon be his ticket to leaving his mark on his community.
Enter FryZone, a 100% halal restaurant owned by Abdulmalik and childhood friend Zaidaan Shibuya, dedicated to dishing out loaded fries Abdulmalik’s way — an idea Abdulmalik and Shibuya hatched after brainstorming ways to help pay for college.
“French fries, chicken nuggets, and really anything else you could pop into an air fryer was all I really ate growing up,” says Abdulmalik, who is currently pursuing an electrical engineering degree.
Abdulmalik spent his high school years just up the street at Franklin and grew up in the South End helping out at restaurants owned by his parents. His mother, Esaras, and father, Al, are Muslim immigrants from Cambodia and Vietnam respectively.
“I wanted to use my restaurant experience, and I noticed that the Muslim community in Seattle needs more halal restaurants, especially for people like me who like to eat simple foods,” says Abdulmalik. “I’ve also always wanted to find a way to give back to the community that raised me.”
Since opening its doors on July 4, 2024, at 5901 Rainier Ave. S., FryZone has been serving some of the most original loaded french fries in the city.
One of their most popular menu items is the Wild West Fries, which piles crispy chicken nuggets, cheese sauce, buffalo sauce, ranch, scallions, and pickled jalapeños on top of golden, crispy fries. Just one bite with a little bit of everything will have customers seeing Abdulmalik’s vision.
Of course, a good loaded fry isn’t as simple as slapping your favorite ingredients onto some fried potatoes and calling it a day. It’s all about the quality and care put in, says Abdulmalik. FryZone preps their ingredients and toppings fresh every morning, and they pride themselves on making all sauces in-house — quintessential elements of creating loaded fries greater than the sum of their parts.
The Japanese-inspired Yakuza Fries are another fan favorite. They feature fried shrimp, toasted nori seaweed, sweet chili sauce, and special Yakuza Sauce for a totally different experience from its Wild West counterpart. Seeking even more variety? Try the Mediterranean-inspired Sultan Fries (feta cheese, tzatziki, olives, gyro meat, and dill) or the Fiesta Fries, which are reminiscent of loaded nachos.
The menu also includes other Abdulmalik favorites: fried chicken meals, infused sodas, and special lemonades. FryZone’s Chiczone meals are a customer favorite that feature fried chicken by the piece with a choice of side.
Devouring fries is thirsty work — can’t forget the bev! FryZone’s beverage selection offers everything from fruit-infused Red Bull pick-me-ups to strawberry and mango lemonades. One of their most popular beverages is the Bahama Sunset, which mixes Mountain Dew Baja Blast (yes, the one from Taco Bell) with strawberry, pomegranate, and orange juice.
FryZone is also open late — until 11 p.m. — seven days a week. After all, loaded fries definitely taste better as a late-night treat. In fact, most customers come in the evening, Abdulmalik says. “Thanks to Instagram, we’ve been able to reach Muslim and non-Muslim customers alike, and it has really helped grow our business.”
As the winter months roll in, Abdulmalik encourages customers to order on their favorite delivery app and to stay tuned to their Instagram (@officialfryzone) for updates on future seasonal menu items.
“We’re just getting started,” says Abdulmalik, who offers a piece of advice to FryZone first-timers. “You’re gonna need a fork.”