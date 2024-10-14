Save the Date: The Emerald’s Fifth Annual T’Challaween is Almost Here!
Calling all ghoulies, witches, warlocks, superheroes, wonder women, aliens, and monsters of all shapes and sizes — T’Challaween is almost here!
Save the date: Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m., starting at 18th Avenue and South College Street to Jefferson Park.
The Emerald’s own trick-or-treating event is now in its fifth year, bringing together our communities for a mile-long walk through Beacon Hill, with plenty of candy-tossing stations along the way. Bring the whole family, dress up as your favorite superhero, as someone who inspires you, or your favorite fictional or supernatural being, and join the fun!
We’re looking for volunteers to help! T’Challaween takes a lot of effort to put together. This is a fun way to connect with your neighbors, meet new friends, and hang out with Emerald community! Read more info on volunteering and sign up at our official form.
The Details:
Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The march starts at South College Street and 18th Avenue South at 1 p.m. and proceeds south along the Beacon Hill Stay Healthy Street (see map for route), ending at Jefferson Park.
Volunteers will be tossing out bags of candy to trick-or-treaters along the route.
Current COVID-19 vaccination, masking, and social distancing are encouraged.
This free event is open to all.
Can't make it? Watch via our Facebook livestream the day of.
Here’s the official Eventbrite site for more info.
About T’Challaween:
T'Challaween began during the pandemic as an outdoor, socially distant way to celebrate our heroes, the ones who lift up each other and the community. The name was inspired by King T'Challa, the legendary Black Panther.
Halloween is the perfect time to pay tribute to those among us, real and imagined, who make us want to be the best versions of ourselves and push through fear and insecurity to grow as human beings. T'Challaween is an opportunity not only to pay tribute to those who came before us but also to those who are currently among us, and those who will come after.
On Halloween, we can be anything we want. We can try on being the "hero" for a day. We can find out what it's like to be something different, maybe something that feels great (and inspires change in us).
T'Challaween is an opportunity for South Seattleites to come together safely to celebrate what makes our community great — the people!
R.I.P Chadwick Boseman.
T'Challaween is very fondly dedicated to the man, the actor, the role model — the hero — and the gift that is the legacy he leaves behind.