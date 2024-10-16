A group of marchers walk down a city street, holding large banners. One banner reads "Indigenous Peoples' Day" and another, in both English and Arabic, says "Generation After Generation Until Liberation." People in the crowd hold additional signs, including one for "Every Child Matters."
Indigenous and Palestinian activists march side by side as the connection between Palestinian resistance and Indigenous Peoples' Day was drawn by speakers and signs during Seattle's 10th Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.(Photo: Alex Garland)
Hundreds Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day With Drumbeats and Messages

The 10th anniversary of Seattle’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, Oct. 14, brought hundreds to the streets in celebration. The City of Seattle adopted a resolution in 2014 naming the second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples’ Day, removing Christopher Columbus, a 15th-century Italian ship captain, from Seattle’s calendar of celebration.

Honor was shown for Indigenous people from the Salish Sea to Palestine as connections to Indigenous communities from across the world were respected. Matt Remle (Hunkpapa Lakota from Standing Rock Sioux Reservation), a longtime community organizer, spoke to the crowd at a stop near the Federal Building. "Just letting our Palestinian relatives know that we love you,” Remle said. “We see what's happening, and our hearts go out to that genocide you are facing, so we stand here and support you."

A large group of Indigenous people march down a city street, many holding drums and wearing traditional attire. Two women at the front wear woven hats and long skirts, while others wear casual clothes. The marchers appear to be chanting or singing, and flags are visible in the background.
Hundreds marched from King Street Station to Westlake Park in Seattle to celebrate the 10th Indigenous Peoples' Day on Oct. 14, 2024.(Photo: Alex Garland)
A man wearing glasses and a black "Land Back" shirt speaks into a handheld microphone during a public gathering. He has a backpack strap across his chest and a button pinned to it.
Matt Remle (Hunkpapa Lakota from Standing Rock Sioux Reservation), a longtime community organizer, speaks to the crowd on the history of Seattle’s Indigenous Peoples' Day movement.(Photo: Alex Garland)
An Indigenous woman sings during a march, wearing a woven hat adorned with feathers and buttons. She has facial markings and wears a necklace of red beads. Behind her, a large Palestinian flag is visible, along with other participants. She holds a drum, and her expression conveys passion.
An Indigenous woman sings and drums as a Palestinian flag flies behind her during Seattle's 10th Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.(Photo: Alex Garland)
A woman with curly hair speaks into a microphone during a public gathering or march. She wears a colorful, intricately patterned garment and has a strap across her chest. The background is blurred, but other participants and banners are visible.
A Palestinian woman speaks to the crowd on the similarities between what happened to her people and what has happened to Indigenous Americans during Seattle's Indigenous Peoples' Day on Oct. 14, 2024.(Photo: Alex Garland)
A woman wearing a traditional patterned scarf and headband speaks into a megaphone during a march, leading a group of people down a city street. Several marchers around her hold drums, and one person wears a face mask. Tall buildings and flags are visible in the background.
Activists chanted “From Turtle Island to Palestine, occupation is a crime” and “Free Free Palestine” as they marched from King Street Station to Westlake Park during Seattle's 10th Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration on Oct. 14, 2024.(Photo: Alex Garland)
A group of Indigenous women and men participate in a march, some playing hand drums and wearing woven hats. One woman wears a red shirt with a message about Indigenous identity. Behind them, banners, including one reading "Every Child Matters," are visible.
Indigenous organizers Millie Kennedy (center) and Patricia Chookenshaa Allen-Dick (right) were key activists in making Seattle's Indigenous Peoples' Day what it is today.(Photo: Alex Garland)
A close-up of an Indigenous woman wearing a woven hat and a necklace made of bones and beads as she participates in a march. She holds a drum and wears a button that reads "Native Vote." Other marchers, slightly out of focus, are visible behind her.
Indigenous activist Linda Soriano wears a Native Vote pin during the 10th Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration in Seattle on Oct. 14, 2024.(Photo: Alex Garland)
A group of Indigenous marchers walks down a city street, many playing hand drums. A man in the center, wearing a baseball cap and holding a drumstick, appears to be singing. A young girl sits on someone's shoulders in the background, and several banners, including one for "Orange Shirt Day," are visible.
James Old Coyote leads the Sacred Water Canoe Family in song during the 10th Indigenous Peoples' Day march in Seattle on Oct. 14, 2024.(Photo: Alex Garland)
A group of Indigenous men stands at the front of a march, playing hand drums. One man, wearing a red shirt, appears to be singing passionately. Behind them, an "Every Child Matters" banner for Orange Shirt Day is visible, along with a Palestinian flag and another banner with environmental messages. Children and onlookers, including a young girl in a purple jacket, are gathered around, observing the scene.
Matt Remle sings with others during the 10th Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration in Seattle on Oct. 14, 2024.(Photo: Alex Garland)
A group of marchers walks down a city street, two of whom are holding hand drums and wearing woven hats. A man in sunglasses plays a drum alongside a woman in a red jacket. Behind them, a banner with the words "Sacred" and an image of a figure with a heart is visible, along with other signs and marchers.
Ken Workman of the Duwamish Tribe marches the 10th Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration in Seattle on Oct. 14, 2024.(Photo: Alex Garland)
An Indigenous woman wearing a woven hat and fur-trimmed coat plays a hand drum decorated with traditional Indigenous art. She holds a drumstick and has facial adornments, including a nose ring. Another woman, also playing a drum, stands nearby. Behind them, a banner with vibrant colors is partially visible, and trees fill the background.
Pamela Dalton Stearns marches and drums in her Indigenous regalia during the 10th Indigenous People’s Celebration in Seattle on Oct. 14, 2024.(Photo: Alex Garland)
