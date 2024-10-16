Hundreds Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day With Drumbeats and Messages

Honor was shown for Indigenous people from the Salish Sea to Palestine as connections to Indigenous communities from across the world were respected. Matt Remle (Hunkpapa Lakota from Standing Rock Sioux Reservation), a longtime community organizer, spoke to the crowd at a stop near the Federal Building. "Just letting our Palestinian relatives know that we love you,” Remle said. “We see what's happening, and our hearts go out to that genocide you are facing, so we stand here and support you."