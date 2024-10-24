The Emerald’s 2024 Guide to Día de Muertos

Born shortly before the end of the Mexican Revolution, in 1920, my grandfather was a man of another time. He was tall and stocky, with an imposing demeanor — to my mother he resembled a Mexica warrior. Because of his Indigenous descent, he worked the lands in Hidalgo that he inherited from his father who fought in the revolution and received ejido from the resulting land reform. During World War II, my grandfather helped build rail lines in Montana as a bracero. He was also a founding resident of Aragon, now one of many densely populated boroughs in Mexico City, where he built a home for his wife and children from the ground up. There, he was known for making traditional barbacoa and throwing neighborhood-wide parties. He was deeply loved by his son, five daughters, and 13 grandchildren. He was the patriarch of the Flores family. To his community, he was Don Andres.