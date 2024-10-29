PHOTO ESSAY | T’Challaween 2024

Overcast skies and the threat of rain didn’t dissuade dozens of dragons, witches, ghosts, zombies, Stitches, Optimus Primes, and other assorted ghouls and their parents from attending the South Seattle Emerald’s 5th Annual T’Challaween Community Parade on Beacon Hill on Oct. 26.
The event started at South College Street and 18th Avenue South on Beacon Hill and ended almost a mile away at Jefferson Park. Along the way, trick-or-treaters could stop at multiple candy stations plus visit several neighbors passing out additional candy using chutes and other fun means of distribution. Besides an abundance of candy, there were other fun distractions along the way including an opportunity to pop giant bubbles, a certain managing editor dressed up as an owl, and a place to take photos in front of a T’Challaween backdrop.
The rain mostly held off until the end, but a few raindrops were no match for a parade of fantastic creatures.
A big thank you to all the volunteers who came out to help. The Emerald couldn’t have done it without you!
We would also like to thank our sponsors for making this such a special event: 4Culture, American Civil Liberties Union Washington, Beacon Food Forest, Braided Seeds, El Quetzal - Authentic Mexican Homemade Cuisine, Rainier Arts Center, the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, Seattle Department of Transportation’s Neighborhood Greenways and Healthy Streets, Valley and Mountain Fellowship, and Whose Streets? Our Streets!
Keep scrolling for some of the highlights, with audio interviews by Jesse Callahan and Yuko Kodama!