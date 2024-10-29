PHOTO ESSAY | T’Challaween 2024

The event started at South College Street and 18th Avenue South on Beacon Hill and ended almost a mile away at Jefferson Park. Along the way, trick-or-treaters could stop at multiple candy stations plus visit several neighbors passing out additional candy using chutes and other fun means of distribution. Besides an abundance of candy, there were other fun distractions along the way including an opportunity to pop giant bubbles, a certain managing editor dressed up as an owl, and a place to take photos in front of a T’Challaween backdrop.