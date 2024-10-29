A group of children in Halloween costumes stand in front of an orange backdrop labeled "T'Challaween: A South End Tribute to Our Heroes," decorated with Black Panther symbols and Halloween icons. The kids wear various costumes, including a unicorn, princesses, an astronaut, and a Star Wars pilot, holding trick-or-treat bags and pumpkin buckets.
PHOTO ESSAY | T’Challaween 2024

Overcast skies and the threat of rain didn’t dissuade dozens of dragons, witches, ghosts, zombies, Stitches, Optimus Primes, and other assorted ghouls and their parents from attending the South Seattle Emerald’s 5th Annual T’Challaween Community Parade on Beacon Hill on Oct. 26.

The event started at South College Street and 18th Avenue South on Beacon Hill and ended almost a mile away at Jefferson Park. Along the way, trick-or-treaters could stop at multiple candy stations plus visit several neighbors passing out additional candy using chutes and other fun means of distribution. Besides an abundance of candy, there were other fun distractions along the way including an opportunity to pop giant bubbles, a certain managing editor dressed up as an owl, and a place to take photos in front of a T’Challaween backdrop.

The rain mostly held off until the end, but a few raindrops were no match for a parade of fantastic creatures.

A big thank you to all the volunteers who came out to help. The Emerald couldn’t have done it without you!

We would also like to thank our sponsors for making this such a special event: 4Culture, American Civil Liberties Union Washington, Beacon Food Forest, Braided Seeds, El Quetzal - Authentic Mexican Homemade Cuisine, Rainier Arts Center, the Seattle Office of Arts & CultureSeattle Department of Transportation’s Neighborhood Greenways and Healthy Streets, Valley and Mountain Fellowship, and Whose Streets? Our Streets!

Keep scrolling for some of the highlights, with audio interviews by Jesse Callahan and Yuko Kodama!

A smiling couple dressed in costumes holds a sleeping baby. The man wears a green costume resembling a snake, while the woman wears a red costume with a leaf detail, resembling an apple. The baby, dressed in beige with a green leaf pattern, is nestled between them.
Baby Adam’s parents dress up as a snake and an apple to celebrate his first Halloween during the South Seattle Emerald’s fifth annual T’Challaween Community Parade.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A family dressed in Halloween costumes poses outdoors. The father wears a skeleton outfit, the mother a leopard print costume, and the young daughter has bunny ears, holding a leash for their dog. A baby bundled in a blanket sits in a stroller. A crossing guard in the background holds a "GO" sign at a crosswalk.
Toshiko Grace Hasegawa and her husband Michael Charles pose with their children along the T’Challaween route on Beacon Hill.(Photo: Susan Fried)
An older woman smiles as she creates large, iridescent soap bubbles using a long wand on a residential street. She wears a gray jacket with orange accents and green Crocs. Cars and trees with autumn foliage are visible in the background.
Bubble maker Kate Poux entertains hundreds of children and their parents as they trick or treat during the South Seattle Emerald’s fifth annual T’Challaween Community Parade.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A child dressed in overalls and a yellow hat stands inside a homemade blue costume resembling a vending machine, complete with a clear window displaying items. An older woman in a brown animal-themed costume interacts with the child through the "vending machine" window.
South Seattle Emerald news editor Yuko Kodama interviews a minion as they trick or treat during T’Challaween.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A man stands on a city sidewalk wearing a large, inflatable purple owl costume with a yellow beak and big cartoon eyes. He smiles from within the costume's head opening.
South Seattle Emerald’s Managing Editor Rosette Royale dressed up as a giant purple owl for T’Challaween.(Photo: Susan Fried)
An adult creates large bubbles with a wand, surrounded by excited children in costumes. The kids, dressed as characters like Peter Pan, a dragon, and a lion, jump and reach for the bubbles. They are on a residential street with green foliage and houses in the background.
A group of children try to pop the giant bubbles created by bubble maker Kate Poux.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A woman creates large, colorful bubbles on a residential street, entertaining children dressed in Halloween costumes. Kids in costumes, including a devil, an astronaut, and a monster, chase after the bubbles with excitement.
Kate Poux enchants trick-or-treaters with massive bubbles during T’Challaween.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A smiling young boy in a green ninja turtle costume holds a Halloween candy bucket and reaches out toward a large, colorful soap bubble. He stands on a neighborhood street with other people in the background, including children in costumes and adults watching the bubble activity.
A youngster tries to catch a bubble.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A young child wearing a cozy, penguin-shaped hat points at a large soap bubble that appears to be popping mid-air. The child holds a bright red bag with the Amazon logo for collecting Halloween treats.
A kid dressed as a penguin pops a giant bubble.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A black dog on a leash sniffs a smaller dog dressed in a spider costume with furry legs, also on a leash. The two dogs meet on a sidewalk while one owner, holding a purple Halloween bucket, stands nearby.
A dog in a spider costume caught the fascination of another canine passerby.(Photo: Susan Fried)
An older woman dressed in a cow-patterned onesie with horns on the hood carries a small dog in a colorful harness. The dog is secured with a red leash and has a blue ribbon attached. In the background, people in costumes gather.
A woman dressed as a cow carries her costumed dog.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Children in Halloween costumes walk down a street, carrying candy bags. Costumes include Elsa from Frozen, a firefighter, and an insect. Parents and other adults follow in the background.
Hundreds of children and their parents dressed in all sorts of Halloween costumes risked the possibility of rain to trick or treat on Beacon Hill during the fifth annual T’Challaween.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A toddler sits in a stroller wearing a blue hat with large eyes, teeth, and ears, resembling the character Stitch. The child is dressed in a dinosaur-patterned sweater, holding a snack, and is wrapped in a purple blanket.
A child attempts to remove his costume during T’Challaween.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A young girl dressed as a colorful witch with a pointed hat and spiderweb-patterned cloak holds a white candy bucket with a smiling ghost face. Behind her, a child in a DIY vending machine costume and other children in Halloween outfits walk down the street.
Hundreds of children dressed as witches, dinosaurs, etc., walked with their parents and friends through Beacon Hill.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A young child dressed as Baby Yoda holds an orange Halloween bucket decorated with spooky faces while reaching for a treat at a table. An adult assists the child, and a person behind the table hands over the treat.
South Seattle Emerald passed out lots of candy to hundreds of children and adults during the fifth annual T’Challaween Community Parade.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A young man wearing a reflective yellow safety vest stands at a crosswalk holding a green "GO" sign. He is positioned near an intersection on a cloudy day, with autumn trees and houses in the background. A red car approaches the crosswalk, and a pedestrian and bike crossing sign is visible on a nearby pole.
Damian Holmes helped trick-or-treaters cross the street during the South Seattle Emerald's fifth annual T'Challaween Community Parade.(Photo: Yuko Kodama)
