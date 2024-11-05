A large group of participants posing on stage for a "Cat Costume Contest" at a convention. People of all ages are dressed in various cat-inspired costumes, including onesies, furry suits, cat ears, and face paint. Some are in elaborate outfits with props, while others wear simpler cat accessories. Two hosts in robes sit at the front, smiling and posing. A large event logo is displayed on the screen behind them.
Sea-Meow 2024 Cat Costume contestants, judges, and MCs Nathan Kehn, also known as @nathanthecatlady, and Sterling “the Trap King” Davis pose for a photo after the contest on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(Photo: Susan Fried)
PHOTO ESSAY | Sea-Meow Con 2024

Hundreds of cat enthusiasts streamed through the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall for the Sea-Meow Cat Convention over the weekend of Nov. 2 and 3.

Cat aficionados could shop for all things cat-related at dozens of vendors, attend workshops on feline health and diet, play a round of cat bingo, and meet and have their photos taken with cat influencers Nathan Kehn (also known as Nathan the CatLady), Sterling “Trap King” Davis, Tacoma-based Catluminati Christopher Watson, Julia Davis from Coop Kitties, “The Cat Rapper” Moshow, and Two Crazy Cat Ladies. There was also a costume contest and a “cat calling” contest. People brought their own cats, and there was an opportunity to donate money to play with kittens up for adoption. 

Multiple cat rescues and welfare organizations were on hand to promote their organizations and introduce adoptable kittens and cats to people in search of a new fluffy family member.

One young cat lover Charlotte, 6, competed in the costume contest dressed as a black cat. She told emcee Nathan the CatLady that she only had one cat but was going to convince her dad to get another one. She even asked the audience to clap if they thought her dad should get her a kitten. Of course, the audience clapped and cheered loudly, leaving Charlotte’s dad with no other choice! He promised to send Nathan the CatLady a photo of Charlotte’s new kitten.

The organizers of the Sea-Meow Convention, call it “the Purrcific Northwest's premier celebration of all things feline,” and judging by the enthusiasm of the attendees at this year’s event, they were right.

A bustling convention hall filled with vendors and attendees browsing various booths. The setup includes colorful displays of art, apparel, and other merchandise, separated by black curtains. Shoppers move through the aisles, engaging with vendors and exploring the wide range of goods available.
Hundreds of people attended the third Sea-Meow Cat Convention on Nov. 2 and 3, 2024, in the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A group of four people posing for a photo at a convention. Two are in elaborate costumes: one wears a purple TV-head helmet with cat ears and purple paw gloves, and the other is in a white and black furry suit with glasses, holding a tray of small drinks. The two others, dressed casually, smile and stand beside them, with one making a peace sign.
Cousins Bridget and Anna (third and fourth from left) pose with two of the Cat Costume contestants at Sea-Meow Con.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A one-eyed orange cat wearing a pink harness with a leaf emblem sits in a stroller, looking to the side with a calm expression. A person stands behind the stroller, their hands resting on the handle. The background is softly blurred, keeping the focus on the cat.
Adora attended Sea-Meow with her parents and another cat sibling on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A collage of six photos featuring cats (and one dog) dressed up or in carriers. Top left: a tabby cat with a fauxhawk hairstyle on a blanket. Top center: a black cat peeks out of a backpack. Top right: an orange cat wearing a vest winks from a stroller. Bottom left: an orange cat wrapped in a blue scarf held by a person. Bottom center: a small dog in a lion costume sits in a stroller. Bottom right: a fluffy Persian cat with a grumpy expression is held by a person.
From top: Edison, Gizmo, Adora, Manny, Gizmo (a dog disguised as a lion), and Grillby all joined their people at the third Sea-Meow Cat Convention in the Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center over the weekend of Nov. 2 and 3, 2024.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A fluffy black and gray cat with large ears, named Gizmo, peeks out of a gray pet backpack labeled "PetAmi." A name tag on the backpack reads, "Hello! My name is Gizmo" with a partially visible phone number. The cat's front paw and head are outside the bag, giving it a curious and relaxed expression.
Gizmo, a 6-month-old Maine Coon cat, seemed unfazed by the hustle and bustle around him during Sea-Meow Con in the Exhibition Hall.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A young girl smiles as she admires her cat face paint in a handheld mirror. The design includes painted whiskers, a pink nose, and black-and-white fur details around her eyes, resembling a cat. The mirror captures her joyful expression.
Estella, 9, admires her transformation into a black cat, after having her face painted during the Sea-Meow Cat Convention on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A group of four friends poses together, smiling at the camera at a convention. They stand in front of a backdrop with the "Sea-Meow Con" logo. One person wears cat ears, and another holds a tote bag with the slogan "Hey Black Seattle!" An inflatable black cat decoration is partially visible on the left.
Cat Influencers Coop Kitties, Julia Davis (@coopkitties), and Catluminati, Christopher Watson (@thecatluminati), pose with Lauryn Garrison and Kiesha Garrison during a meet and greet at the Sea-Meow Cat Convention.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Two young women smile for the camera in a crowded convention hall. One wears sparkly cat ears and holds a tote bag with the slogan "Hey Black Seattle!" The other is dressed in a cat-themed shirt and a puffy jacket. Other attendees, including adults and children, are visible in the background.
Kiesha Garrison and her daughter Lauryn Garrison wait in line to get a photo with cat influencers.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A collage of four images featuring kittens in various cozy settings. Top left: two kittens cuddle in a soft green bed. Top right: a fluffy gray kitten sits on a blue blanket, looking at the camera. Bottom left: an orange-and-white kitten plays with a colorful toy. Bottom right: a tabby kitten rests on a purple blanket in a pet bed.
Numerous cat rescue and welfare organizations brought kittens that will soon be available for adoption to the Sea-Meow Convention so prospective cat parents could meet them.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A man lies on a tattoo table, smiling as he receives a tattoo on his arm from an artist dressed in a black cat-themed onesie. The booth features banners for "Side Quest Tattoo" and "Dooms Day Dani Tattoo Artist," with a poster of a cat prominently displayed. Tattoo equipment and supplies are visible in the background.
In addition to all the other cat-centric activities and paraphernalia available at Sea-Meow, attendees could also have their favorite cat or cat-themed design tattooed on their body. Side Quest Tattoo and Medusa Tattoo offered some walk-up appointments during the event.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A person poses on a red throne at a "Cats Rule" photo setup, surrounded by large cardboard cutouts of cats. The background resembles a castle wall, with gold balloon letters spelling "CATS RULE" above. They wear tiger-striped pants and a cat-themed shirt.
Tina has her photo taken by her daughter in front of the “Cats Rule” backdrop during the third Sea-Meow Cat Convention on Nov. 2, 2024.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A colorful vendor booth labeled "The Oddpetz Emporium" at a convention, featuring handmade plush creatures, jewelry, and unique crafts. The display is decorated with signs that humorously describe animal group names. Two sellers, one in a top hat and another with vibrant hair, sit behind the table, engaging with a young visitor browsing the items.
A little girl checks out the cat-related products in the Odd Petz Emporium booth.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A group photo from "Meow Con," featuring three adults and a young girl with cat face paint and cat ear headband. Two adults in robes kneel beside her, pointing at her and smiling, while the third adult stands behind them. The backdrop shows the event logo, with a costumed character visible in the background.
Charlotte and her dad (center) pose with cat influencers Nathan the Cat Lady and Sterling “the Trap King” Davis after she convinced her dad, with the help of the Sea-Meow Cat Costume contest audience, to let her get a new kitten.(Photo: Susan Fried)

