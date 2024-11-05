PHOTO ESSAY | Sea-Meow Con 2024

Hundreds of cat enthusiasts streamed through the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall for the Sea-Meow Cat Convention over the weekend of Nov. 2 and 3.

Cat aficionados could shop for all things cat-related at dozens of vendors, attend workshops on feline health and diet, play a round of cat bingo, and meet and have their photos taken with cat influencers Nathan Kehn (also known as Nathan the CatLady), Sterling “Trap King” Davis, Tacoma-based Catluminati Christopher Watson, Julia Davis from Coop Kitties, “The Cat Rapper” Moshow, and Two Crazy Cat Ladies. There was also a costume contest and a “cat calling” contest. People brought their own cats, and there was an opportunity to donate money to play with kittens up for adoption.

Multiple cat rescues and welfare organizations were on hand to promote their organizations and introduce adoptable kittens and cats to people in search of a new fluffy family member.

One young cat lover Charlotte, 6, competed in the costume contest dressed as a black cat. She told emcee Nathan the CatLady that she only had one cat but was going to convince her dad to get another one. She even asked the audience to clap if they thought her dad should get her a kitten. Of course, the audience clapped and cheered loudly, leaving Charlotte’s dad with no other choice! He promised to send Nathan the CatLady a photo of Charlotte’s new kitten.

The organizers of the Sea-Meow Convention, call it “the Purrcific Northwest's premier celebration of all things feline,” and judging by the enthusiasm of the attendees at this year’s event, they were right.