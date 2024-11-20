Party With a Purpose: Legendary Children 2024

by Juan Jocom
On Nov. 15, 2024, icons of Seattle's drag and ballroom scenes returned for the ninth annual Legendary Children celebration at the Paccar Pavilion in Olympic Sculpture Park.
DJ Kween Kaysh set the rhythm while performers dazzled the audience with vogue, runway walks, and overflowing charisma and talent.
Co-hosted by Aleksa Manila, CarLarans, and Goddess Briq House, Legendary Children is an event organized by C. Davida Ingram in collaboration with The Seattle Public Library (SPL) and the Seattle Art Museum. The event celebrates the Indigenous, Black, and Brown queer and trans communities in Seattle.
With a variety of performances from a stacked lineup, there was something for everyone — from emotionally captivating live performances by artists like Flourish Maxzeal, Ariyah Jané, CarLarans, and Da Queen, to an awe-inspiring folk performance by the duo Buaya, a stellar drag number by Londyn Bradshaw, and the striking moves of TAQUEET$! and Aaliyah 007.
The pavilion was filled with community members of all ages, from mothers with babies to elder attendees. Members of the SeaTac Ballroom community also joined the audience, later performing and adding an even brighter hue to the already colorful evening.
"I really love drag and vogue, and just being around the queer community and supporting POC artists," said Ari Gallegos, 23, one of the attendees. "It was very fun and, at points, moving. I also felt very surrounded by the community and safe too."
In honor of the late Dr. Stephaun Elite Wallace, a mentor to the Pacific Northwest ballroom scene and prominent figure in HIV research and advocacy at Fred Hutch, cash rewards were presented to community members for their contributions. The recipients included Nikkita Oliver from Creative Justice, an advocate for healing through art and collective care, and Ariyah Jané, artist and CEO of Muses and Moguls, which focuses on arts and music as tools for communal healing.
"Legendary Children is not just a party — it's a party with a purpose," Ingram said.
