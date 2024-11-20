Seattle drag queen Londyn Bradshaw performs "Mt. Everest" by Labyrinth in front of the audience at the ninth annual Legendary Children event. She is wearing sparkly clothing and cast in colorful lighting.
Seattle drag queen Londyn Bradshaw performs "Mt. Everest" by Labyrinth in front of the audience at the ninth annual Legendary Children event on Nov. 15, 2024, at Paccar Pavilion in Seattle, Washington. As a widely acclaimed drag artist, Bradshaw is the first African American drag queen to be verified on the streaming platform Twitch.(Photo: Juan Jocom)
Party With a Purpose: Legendary Children 2024

by Juan Jocom

On Nov. 15, 2024, icons of Seattle's drag and ballroom scenes returned for the ninth annual Legendary Children celebration at the Paccar Pavilion in Olympic Sculpture Park.

DJ Kween Kaysh set the rhythm while performers dazzled the audience with vogue, runway walks, and overflowing charisma and talent.

Co-hosted by Aleksa Manila, CarLarans, and Goddess Briq House, Legendary Children is an event organized by C. Davida Ingram in collaboration with The Seattle Public Library (SPL) and the Seattle Art Museum. The event celebrates the Indigenous, Black, and Brown queer and trans communities in Seattle.

With a variety of performances from a stacked lineup, there was something for everyone — from emotionally captivating live performances by artists like Flourish Maxzeal, Ariyah Jané, CarLarans, and Da Queen, to an awe-inspiring folk performance by the duo Buaya, a stellar drag number by Londyn Bradshaw, and the striking moves of TAQUEET$! and Aaliyah 007.

The pavilion was filled with community members of all ages, from mothers with babies to elder attendees. Members of the SeaTac Ballroom community also joined the audience, later performing and adding an even brighter hue to the already colorful evening.

"I really love drag and vogue, and just being around the queer community and supporting POC artists," said Ari Gallegos, 23, one of the attendees. "It was very fun and, at points, moving. I also felt very surrounded by the community and safe too."

In honor of the late Dr. Stephaun Elite Wallace, a mentor to the Pacific Northwest ballroom scene and prominent figure in HIV research and advocacy at Fred Hutch, cash rewards were presented to community members for their contributions. The recipients included Nikkita Oliver from Creative Justice, an advocate for healing through art and collective care, and Ariyah Jané, artist and CEO of Muses and Moguls, which focuses on arts and music as tools for communal healing.

"Legendary Children is not just a party — it's a party with a purpose," Ingram said.

Folks from The Seattle Public Library hand out freebies, like tote bags and stickers, at the event. A couple of people lean over the table of freebies to look at them.
Folks from The Seattle Public Library hand out freebies, like tote bags and stickers, including one that reads "Be gay, read books."(Photo: Juan Jocom)
Buaya uses taonga pūoro instruments during their performance.
Buaya uses taonga pūoro instruments during their performance. Engaging the audience, they encourage attendees to chant "land back" with them.(Photo: Juan Jocom)
Ariyah Jané belts out a powerful performance onstage; her head is turned to the side and she's in motion, one hand holding the microphone up to her mouth, the other pointing to the sky.
Ariyah Jané belts out a powerful performance at the ninth annual Legendary Children event. One of Jané's missions is to advocate for LGBTQ+ health care.(Photo: Juan Jocom)
Aaliyah 007 vogues and dips. Behind her, another person is visible watching, and you can see a table covered by a cloth that reads "Seattle Art Museum."
Aaliyah 007 vogues and dips. In the ballroom community, someone with "007" in their name signifies a free agent — someone who has not yet found their house.(Photo: Juan Jocom)
CarLarans, one of the co-hosts of the night, performs his song "Faraway." He is kneeling on the ground and leaning far backward as he performs, holding the microphone up to his mouth. A few members of the crowd are visible around the stage.
CarLarans, one of the co-hosts of the night, performs his song "Faraway." His musical influences include gospel, EDM, and soul.(Photo: Juan Jocom)
Flourish Maxzeal, a Seattle-based artist, performs one of their songs at the ninth annual Legendary Children event. They are close to the mic, singing directly into it, with both of their hands raised in front of them, palms facing outward.
Flourish Maxzeal, a Seattle-based artist, performs one of their songs at the ninth annual Legendary Children event. Known for songs in the neo-soul, hip-hop, and R&B genres, Maxzeal describes their style as heavily inspired by Prince and Kendrick Lamar.(Photo: Juan Jocom)
C. Davida Ingram, co-founder of Legendary Children, opens the night; she is speaking into a microphone and holding her phone in front of her to read from it.
C. Davida Ingram, co-founder of Legendary Children, opens the night by emphasizing the importance of mutual aid.(Photo: Juan Jocom)
Nikkita Oliver delivers a heartfelt speech after being honored at Legendary Children. They're standing on stage amid the performers, wearing a mask, and holding the microphone.
Nikkita Oliver delivers a heartfelt speech after being honored at Legendary Children.(Photo: Juan Jocom)
Aleksa Manila, one of the hosts of Legendary Children, introduces the first performer. The photo is a distant shot of the stage, where you can see Aleksa speaking into the microphone, and the crowd in front of the stage watching, visible from behind.
Aleksa Manila, one of the hosts of Legendary Children, introduces the first performer. A former Miss Gay Filipino, Miss Gay Seattle, and Empress of Seattle, Manila places activism at the center of her mission.(Photo: Juan Jocom)
Dancer TAQUEET$! graces the stage with her electrifying moves.
Dancer TAQUEET$! graces the stage with her electrifying moves.(Photo: Juan Jocom)

