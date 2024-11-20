Party With a Purpose: Legendary Children 2024

In honor of the late Dr. Stephaun Elite Wallace, a mentor to the Pacific Northwest ballroom scene and prominent figure in HIV research and advocacy at Fred Hutch, cash rewards were presented to community members for their contributions. The recipients included Nikkita Oliver from Creative Justice, an advocate for healing through art and collective care, and Ariyah Jané, artist and CEO of Muses and Moguls, which focuses on arts and music as tools for communal healing.