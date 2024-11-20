Seattle Trans-Led Groups You Can Support Right Now
Today is Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR), a day that honors the lives of trans people killed due to transphobic violence. In 2024, 350 trans people were killed worldwide, the majority being Black and Brown people, and 15 of them were people under the age of 18. The numbers have steadily gone up since TDOR's inception in 1999, and since trans murders often go underreported, the data we have is likely nowhere near the actual number.
The rise in trans murder correlates to an increase in anti-trans hate, and if the recent U.S. election results are any indication, that hate casts an alarming specter over the future.
While TDOR mourns the loss of trans people, it's also a day for trans and ally communities to honor the strength and power of trans, intersex, and gender-diverse people — and a call to act on behalf of trans lives.
Read on for more about what Seattle's trans-led orgs are doing, how you can plug in, and more resources and upcoming events within the trans community.
Despite being only 0.6% of the U.S. population, trans people were the target of tens of millions of dollars in anti-trans campaign ads in Trump's closing arguments before election day. For some, this might seem shocking, but for most trans Americans, this is just part and parcel of targeted legislative attacks that have ramped up since Trump's first term.
"The political climate is horrendous, to be completely honest," said Mataoe Aiden James Nevils, communications manager at Lavender Rights Project (LRP).
In 2024, 665 anti-trans bills have been considered in state and federal legislatures across the U.S. House Republicans are currently trying to pass an anti-trans bathroom bill in Congress, seemingly in advance of a newly elected trans representative. In some states, protections for trans people have eroded so much that those able to move to blue states have already begun or are planning to.
Washington State, thanks to decades of work by intersex, trans, and gender-diverse activists, has some of the most robust protections for trans people. "Since GJL's existence, we've also collectively defeated every single anti-trans bill that's been introduced in WA state," Kai Aprill-Tomlin, communications manager at Gender Justice League, wrote in an email interview with the Emerald.
GJL and other advocates and organizations have worked to pass vital pieces of legislation in recent years, such as the Gender-Affirming Treatment Act, which makes Washington State health insurers cover gender-affirming treatment; provider licensing protections that protect licenses of gender-affirming care and abortion providers in the state against attacks from other states; a shield law for gender-affirming care and abortion, shielding people from investigations from other states that might lead to prosecution; and making name changes sealable for those changing their name for gender transition, survivors of domestic violence, or minors.
These protections are "a main reason we are seeing thousands of Trans people from other states relocating to WA," said Aprill-Tomlin. "In a city already lacking affordable housing, options for trans refugees and their families are scarce, so if folks have extra space, we're asking them to consider opening it up for a trans person or family to live in — even if it's only for a week or a month."
"When it comes down to it, the collective work that we're doing is going to take all of us," said Nevils, emphasizing the focus on intersectional work. "[LRP is] always going to continue to advocate tirelessly for policies that protect the rights of all Black people and folks in policies and advocacy where it looks like we're not only doing the trans thing, the queer thing, the LGBTQIA thing, we're doing the Black thing, the Indigenous thing. We're an organization that really focuses on making sure that people get the things that they need and that they have someone in their corner to fight for them when they may not have the energy to do it."
How Could Federal Laws Affect State Protections for Trans People?
Some trans people have voiced concern about a Trump administration banning gender-affirming care. For now, the risk of gender-affirming care going away in Washington State is low, according to Aprill-Tomlin. Where it gets tricky is that health care is controlled by both state and federal governments.
"At the federal level, the future of gender-affirming health care availability will largely depend on the upcoming U.S. v. Skrmetti case, which is set to go to the Supreme Court next month," he said. "Whatever the court decides in this case, it will set a legal precedent for whether or not it is constitutional for states to legally ban gender-affirming care."
U.S. v. Skrmetti concerns trans minors, but experts say a negative outcome could make it more plausible for states to try to ban gender-affirming care for adults, which could lead to federal restrictions. If there was an attempt by the federal government to ban gender-affirming care for adults, "We believe it would take a very long time, especially considering that civil rights groups would absolutely fight it in court," Aprill-Tomlin said. "Worst case scenario, if the federal government did ban gender-affirming care (which we don't see happening, at least not yet), WA state can (and most likely would) opt to pay for it at the state level (similar to what the state has done with abortion services)."
In a recent Instagram post, GJL made several recommendations for trans people to prepare for worst-case scenarios, including making sure official documents are updated with correct name and gender markers, having a safety plan, and more.
Trans-Led Organizations to Support
If you're looking to be an ally for trans rights, staying connected is a first step. Follow, share posts, and sign up for email lists from local trans-led organizations. Here's a list of a few, along with some info and their current needs. Follow up with them individually for specific details on how to get involved.
Lavender Rights Project is a Black- and trans-led organization that elevates the power and autonomy of Black and Indigenous intersex and gender diverse people through intersectional legal and social services. LRP currently provides housing resources (and will expand with the opening of its Capitol Hill house in early 2025, providing 35 housing units with wrap-around services for people struggling with homelessness), advocacy and policy change, community education, and movement leadership. Follow LRP on its socials and donate to its work.
Gender Justice League advocates for the rights of two-spirit, trans, and gender-diverse communities through policy activism, direct services, Trans Pride Seattle, and more. They are in need of volunteer grant writers and people with experience in running phone banks, canvassing, database management, and grassroots mobilization. You can also donate directly to help fund its Community Security Program that helps relocate trans people and families seeking refuge in Washington from red states.
UTOPIA Washington is a grassroots organization in South King County born out of the struggles, challenges, strength, and resilience of the queer and trans Pacific Islander (QTPI, "Q-T-pie") community, led and founded by Women of Color identifying as transgender or fa'afafine. UTOPIA serves its communities through services like peer support, the Mapu Maia Clinic, food access, sex worker empowerment initiatives, and more. You can donate to help fund its programs and services.
Trans Women of Color Solidarity Network (TWOCSN) is a grassroots network led by trans People of Color that raises funds for and advances the lives of trans women, femmes, two-spirit, and People of Color living in Washington State. Its House of Constance will offer long-term housing and services to BIPOC trans women and femmes. You can follow TWOCSN on Facebook and Instagram, and can give directly to the network through its GoFundMe page.
In addition, there's also smaller groups, like:
Seattle Trans Joy, a majority BIPOC-led trans and nonbinary group that creates events and outdoor events, like beach days and camps.
Trans Masc Seattle creates intentional community and events by and for transmasculine people.
Asian Trans Sisters was born out of the desire to create community for those who identify as Pan-Asian trans femmes: "we organize in-person and virtual group meet-ups, and build community with each other in a tapestry of social solidarity. We are always welcoming new group members, and we greatly appreciate help from allies to spread the word about us!" the group says. ATS doesn't have a web presence, but you can email AsianTransSisters@Gmail.com to get in touch.
Trans Day of Remembrance Events
UTOPIA Washington's Transgender Day of Remembrance
Green River College, Auburn
6 p.m.–9 p.m.
Free
Live performances will honor trans siblings who have been lost to violence. RSVP at bit.ly/UTOPIA-TDOR2024.
"The Power of Me" Trans Day of Remembrance Concert by STANCE
University Congregational UCC, University District
7:30–9:30 p.m.
The Seattle Trans and Nonbinary Choral Ensemble (STANCE) is having its second annual TDOR concert at the University Congregational UCC. This is a masked event. Purchase tickets at multiple price points (including free) at the official PurplePass site.
Upcoming Events
The Ancestors Ball
The 101, South Jackson Street
Nov. 23, 6–11 p.m.
Free
Hosted by Lavender Rights Project, the Transgender Law Center, and the Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project, this ball celebrates ancestors while uplifting the next generation of leaders. Expect ballroom opulence! With runway battles, category competitions, and live performances. The event is free, but the Eventbrite page says it's already sold out.
Emerald City Kings Ball presents: Crown Jewels - Xmas Edition
Skylark Cafe, 3803 Delridge Way SW
Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
$15 advance, $25 at the door
Check out local drag kings, like Bruno Baewatch, Chance Hazard, and Claude Ville at this holiday-inspired show. Grab tickets online at Stranger Tickets.
Seattle Kiki Sessions
Ongoing, various locations
Follow @seattlekikisessions on Instagram for an ongoing series of kiki sessions, pop-up spaces where trans and queer people can practice runway moves, voguing, and celebrate ballroom community.
New to Trans Issues? Here's a Few Things to Know.
Respect people when they tell you who they are. If someone comes out to you or updates their name or pronouns, respect it. You don't have to understand everything to respect someone and their right to be seen and live as they choose. If someone has confided in you, consider it a compliment that they feel safe around you to share that. Be mindful if they haven't yet disclosed to other people. If they are open to a follow-up question, ask if they'd like you to help remind others about their new name or pronouns.
Never "out" a trans person. That takes away the person's ability to choose when and where they want to disclose, if at all. Disclosing someone's identity or saying things like "I knew them when they were [former name or gender]" could expose someone to harm or lead to personal or professional repercussions.
Educate yourself. There's plenty of ways you can educate yourself on trans issues (reading this article is a great start!). Check out GLAAD's Transgender FAQ for answers to some common questions. Fun fact: Did you know that the Bugis people of Indonesia recognize five genders? What else can you learn about trans people?
It's okay to make mistakes. If you slip up and accidentally misgender or misname someone, just say a quick "sorry," use the correct pronoun or name, and keep it rolling.
Be an advocate. If you hear a transphobic joke or remark, interrupt it. Fight misinformation when you hear it. Trump routinely said children go to school as one gender and come back having had trans operations. That has never happened.
Trans protection and liberation isn't just a trans thing, it's an everybody thing.
