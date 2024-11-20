Seattle Trans-Led Groups You Can Support Right Now

"When it comes down to it, the collective work that we're doing is going to take all of us," said Nevils, emphasizing the focus on intersectional work. "[LRP is] always going to continue to advocate tirelessly for policies that protect the rights of all Black people and folks in policies and advocacy where it looks like we're not only doing the trans thing, the queer thing, the LGBTQIA thing, we're doing the Black thing, the Indigenous thing. We're an organization that really focuses on making sure that people get the things that they need and that they have someone in their corner to fight for them when they may not have the energy to do it."