Tiffany Nguyen stands behind the counter at Adam Tailor’s Columbia City shop in 2024. As the first native English speaker in her family, she helps preserve her grandparents’ legacy and ensures their stories, stitched into the fabric of the business, continue for generations to come.(Photo: Mark White)
Community

Unbroken Threads, Part 3: Stitching Together a Family Legacy

The Nguyen family fled Vietnam and opened Adam Tailor, a Seattle tailoring business. Their search for a better life — and love of stories — bind them together.
Published on
4 min read

Part 3: Stitching Together a Family Legacy

Tiffany Nguyen values the business — and life — her family has created. In the early 1980s, her grandfather Be fled Vietnam. With borrowed money, he started Adam Tailor, a tailoring business in Pioneer Square.

When his wife Nhung and children joined him in 1990, they worked together in a 500-square-foot space. Years later, Nhung took her talents to the Central District, eventually leading to the purchase of a new property for a second Adam Tailor on Rainier Avenue South in Columbia City. It's an immigrant business that's lasted more than 40 years.

But Adam Tailor is more than a business: The rear of the house serves as a temporary home for siblings and other family members arriving in the U.S. from Vietnam.

Adam Tailor neon shop sign in red and blue behind security bars on storefront window in Columbia City, with reflections of trees and sidewalk in the glass.
The neon sign glows in the window of Adam Tailor’s Columbia City shop in 2024. For more than two decades, the space has served not only as a tailoring business but as a welcoming home for generations of the Nguyen family and newly arriving relatives from Vietnam.(Photo: Mark White)
Brightly colored áo dài and formal gowns in Vietnamese tailor shop, with embroidered wedding and event dresses in plastic covers above racks of patterned fabric garments.
A display of Vietnamese wedding dresses at Adam Tailor in Columbia City. The Nguyen family specializes in tailoring and custom alterations, from everyday wear to elaborate wedding and ceremonial attire, reflecting both their craftsmanship and cultural heritage.(Photo: Mark White)
Framed 2006 Seattle Post-Intelligencer feature on Adam Tailor Shop, highlighting Vietnamese immigrant success story with newspaper clippings about tailoring business and American dream journey.
A framed 2006 Seattle Post-Intelligencer article honoring Be Van Nguyen and the Adam Tailor shop hangs in the Columbia City location. The piece, titled “Hemming his way into office hearts,” tells the story of Nguyen’s journey from refugee to respected Seattle tailor.(Photo: Mark White)
Tailor shop interior with two Vietnamese women working — one at sewing machine, another arranging fabric — surrounded by racks of dry-cleaned clothes and textile materials.
Tiffany Nguyen (right) and her grandmother Nhung Nguyen (left) work together at Adam Tailor in Columbia City. For the Nguyen family and their extended relatives, the shop is more than a business, it’s a multigenerational home base.(Photo: Mark White)

Walking past the ironing boards, sergers, sewing machines, and a fitting room, Tiffany enters a back living area. There, some members of the extended Nguyen family prepare a meal. An uncle drops by to pick up a package, sharing some quick updates in his native Vietnamese. Over the past three decades, nearly 30 people from the extended Nguyen family have called the building that houses Adam Tailor home.

Tiffany describes their home as "a hotel with a revolving door."

But joking aside, Tiffany, the first native English speaker in her extended family, understands the business has altered the lives of dozens of people, including her own.

Grandmother Nhung's Promise

Back when Grandmother Nhung lived in Vietnam, her parents worked as pig farmers. They helped Nhung when they could, lending her money so she could pay off corrupt officials as well as the smugglers who eventually helped her to escape.

Family ties were strong, so before Nhung left Vietnam, she made a pledge to her parents: She would do whatever it took to keep the family together and to create a better life for family members remaining in Vietnam.

For Nhung's immediate family who escaped the Southeast Asian nation, that involved working alongside her husband, Be, and her children at Adam Tailor in Seattle. For the extended family, a third of the way around the globe, that involved paperwork.

Vietnamese woman holds photo album displaying baby photo and teen portrait, standing before family altar with ancestral photos and Catholic religious icons in a living room.
Nhung Nguyen holds a photo album featuring a portrait of herself at age 15, taken in Vietnam. Years later, she would survive more than 50 escape attempts with her daughters before reuniting with her husband in Seattle.(Photo: Mark White)

The Nhung family in Seattle attempted to sponsor family members in Vietnam to come to the United States. From the time they submitted their first application, 15 years passed before one was approved. Nhung was eventually able to sponsor eight of her 13 siblings, along with other relatives, to come to the Seattle area.

Such a landing pad in the U.S. meant relatives were able to secure jobs. They've served in various professions, including as a custodian, driver, nail technician, X-ray tech, restaurant manager, tech engineer, and of course, tailor. 

Some of the first-generation children of the Nguyen family to emigrate to the region attended Seattle schools and eventually colleges and trade schools to study accounting, medicine, and mechanical engineering. Others took on service jobs.

But instead of continuing on in the tailoring business, Tiffany pursued other educational plans — until a needle got in the way.

Extended Nguyen family gathers for a festive multi-generational holiday portrait, posing indoors in colorful attire around a Christmas tree.
The Nguyen family gathered for a holiday portrait with extended relatives. After fleeing Vietnam, the family built a new life in Seattle, where they’ve operated Adam Tailor for nearly 40 years.(Photo: Mark White)
Vietnamese woman in red holding framed family photo with large group portrait in front of altar, seated on couch and pointing to herself in the picture.
Nhung Nguyen points to herself in a family photo. After surviving years of separation from her husband and escaping Vietnam with her daughters, Nhung kept a promise she made to her parents: to reunite and uplift her extended family. Over time, she helped sponsor eight of her 13 siblings to come to the U.S., where many found new lives in Seattle.(Photo: Mark White)

Keeping the Stories Alive

For years, Tiffany seemed destined to head in a different direction with her career. She enrolled at Bellevue College, where she studied neurodiagnostics, with a goal of entering the medical profession. But a fear of needles sidelined that plan.

"The needles that go into you," she clarifies.

Several years ago, Grandmother Nhung began to experience cardiac issues, which required surgery. Tiffany paused her schooling so she could help the family around the shop and take her grandmother to medical appointments. Tiffany still works side by side with her mother and grandmother at Adam Tailor.

Close-up of a Vietnamese woman with glasses partially hidden behind red car roof, with moss-covered tree and soft urban background in Columbia City.
Tiffany Nguyen in Columbia City in 2024. As the first native English speaker in her family, she helps bridge generations, translating stories, navigating systems, and carrying forward her grandparents’ legacy of resilience and care.(Photo: Mark White)
A Vietnamese child threading a needle in family tailor shop, seated near Juki sewing machine with fabric rolls, thread spools, and traditional Vietnamese textiles in background.
At age 4, Tiffany Nguyen plays with a spool of thread inside the original Adam Tailor shop in Pioneer Square. Growing up in the family’s tailoring business, Tiffany absorbed her Grandmother Nhung’s commitment to craft and perseverance.(Photo courtesy of the Nguyen family.)
Vietnamese woman steaming fabric on tailor shop workbench, surrounded by sewing tools, calendar, and folded garments in a busy alteration workspace.
Tiffany Nguyen presses garments in the Columbia City location of Adam Tailor, where she returned after stepping away from her studies in neurodiagnostics to support her family.(Photo: Mark White)

At the shop and elsewhere, Tiffany interprets for her mom and grandmother. Scouring through family photos, she translates stories her family tells, though Tiffany has a few of her own.

She has traveled back to Vietnam every year since she was 2. While in Ho Chi Minh City, Tiffany connects with relatives and helps raise money to share with unsheltered elderly people and children in the country.

"Some of the people in the streets live on 78 cents a day," Tiffany says, flipping through pictures of a recent trip. "I feel so much compassion for the people we are able to help." The compassion is a trait she picked up from her grandmother, one that's been passed down through three generations.

While she still considers a possible change in her career, for now, she's committed to the shop and her family.

"It was a difficult few years while I was in school," Tiffany says, recalling family health issues that forced her away from her studies. "But I believe there's a reason for everything that happens to you. I'm here to help keep our family shop going and to keep the stories of my grandparents and mother alive."

Be Van Nguyen stands smiling outside his Seattle alterations shop in Pioneer Square, with reflections of awards and press clippings in the window.
Be Van Nguyen stands outside Adam Tailor’s Pioneer Square location in 2020, four years before retiring from the business he founded after arriving in Seattle as a refugee in the 1980s.(Photo: Mark White)
Portrait of Vietnamese woman tailor in checkered blazer and glasses, speaking in her garment shop with coats and fabric visible behind her.
Nhung Nguyen speaks inside Adam Tailor’s Columbia City shop in 2024. After escaping Vietnam and reuniting with her husband in Seattle, Nhung helped grow the family tailoring business and also sponsored multiple relatives to immigrate to the U.S.(Photo: Mark White)
Vietnamese woman in black top at jewelry display inside tailor shop, with earrings, lit candle, and hanging garments visible in the background.
Phung Nguyen stands inside Adam Tailor’s Columbia City shop in 2024. After reuniting with her father in the U.S. at age 14, Phung learned to sew from her mother and has worked alongside her family in the tailoring business ever since.(Photo: Mark White)
Vietnamese woman wearing a Vietnam Tour T-shirt at counter in tailor shop, surrounded by stacked áo dài fabrics and jewelry displays, holding a tablet register.
Tiffany Nguyen stands behind the counter at Adam Tailor’s Columbia City location. While quality assurance may be her job description at the shop, her true passion is keeping her family's stories alive.(Photo: Mark White)

If you missed Part 1, you can find it linked below.

Unbroken Threads, Part 1: A Little Shop Built on Big Dreams

If you missed Part 2, you can find it linked below.

Unbroken Threads, Part 2: The Great Escapes
This article is published under a Seattle Human Services Department grant, “Resilience Amidst Hate,” in response to anti-Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander violence.

