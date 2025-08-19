As Air Pollution Rises, Local Programs Help South Seattle Families Breathe Easier

Beacon Hill, where the Browns live, is informally known for the "Beacon Hill Pause," when residents must briefly stop conversing as a plane roars overhead. "As somebody who came from New York, to hear, 'Welcome to the Evergreen State, to the fresh outdoors, where you can be in the city and look towards the mountains and hike in the afternoon,'" Kristin said, "but what they don't say is that when you walk your child from your home to day care a few blocks away, you can count at least 15 airplanes [flying overhead]."