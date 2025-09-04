Beavers Build Bridges: How These Seattle Critters Are Connecting Communities to Climate Solutions

The significant impacts of beavers in Seattle are visible to those who know where to look — and, through interactions with local organizations like Beavers Northwest, those impacts can be better understood, allowing a deeper connection to the land. To expand this entry point for understanding local ecosystems, in 2023, BNW partnered with the Environmental Coalition of South Seattle (ECOSS), and this partnership is changing the landscape for how Seattle communities, including immigrant and refugee communities, think about these "engines of climate resilience" and get involved with environmental issues around Puget Sound.