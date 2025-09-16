A Groundbreaking Skyway Project Will Create Permanently Affordable Homes

"It's really unusual for a community to initiate a relationship of this depth with an institutional developer like Homestead; usually, it's a very transactional relationship," Hosfeld said, pointing out that the usual process is finding a plot of land and then developing it, and community involvement comes after that process. For this project, Homestead worked with the community before a property was even acquired. And while partnerships between community land trusts and land conservancies are common, this project's intention to develop a high concentration of homes with community-stewarded green spaces is unique. "It's an asset for the whole community, not just a big greenbelt surrounding homes in the trust," Hosfeld said.