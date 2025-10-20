Dr. Ben Danielson Won a Racial Discrimination Case. Now He's Fighting Youth Incarceration.

There are already lots of extraordinary people and programs doing great work in the area of youth incarceration, Danielson says, and ASHAY's goal is to support that while honoring youth brilliance in this space as well. He's found it to be a disservice to instantly negate youth brilliance by talking about their brains as not fully formed. As proven through many of ASHAY's projects, the youth have a lot to say and are foundational in creating better systems in health care and beyond.