South Park Biodigester Fuels Model for Community-Led Sustainability

Biodigesters can be used on a large scale, such as on agricultural farms, to turn all of that livestock manure into fertilizer. They can also be used on a small scale, such as in someone's backyard, to break down food scraps and generate gas for cooking or heating. The South Park biodigester, from Chomp Energy and housed on Food Lifeline's lot at the southern end of the neighborhood, is somewhere in the middle, designed to demonstrate how a specific community can manage its own waste and bring it full circle — from food scraps to fertilizer and fuel that are fed directly back into the community.