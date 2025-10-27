Four children dressed in colorful costumes stand together outdoors, holding trick-or-treat bags and smiling. Autumn leaves cover the ground, and trees with fall foliage line the background of the neighborhood street.
Young friends dressed in costume at T'Challaween, hosted by the South Seattle Emerald, in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood, on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025.(Photo: Chloe Collyer)
Costumes, Candy, Community: Despite Wind and Rain, Hundreds Gathered for T'Challaween

Children's laughter echoed as they discussed the different candies they collected. People dressed in a range of costumes, from superheroes to fairy-tale characters, made their way through Beacon Hill. All this and more could be found at this year's T'Challaween.

The classic Seattle weather that alternated between sun and rain did little to stop the hundreds of people who participated in this year's event, hosted by the South Seattle Emerald in partnership with Beacon Arts.

A young child in a shiny purple costume sits patiently while someone applies face paint, surrounded by people in colorful outfits during an outdoor event with fallen leaves on the ground.
Elide (age 3), dressed as a character from "The Magic School Bus," gets a free face painting at T'Challaween.(Photo: Chloe Collyer)
Two adults and a child dressed as characters from The Incredibles pose outdoors, wearing matching red superhero costumes with black masks and gloves, standing near a brick wall with colorful graffiti.
A family dressed as superheroes from Disney and Pixar's "The Incredibles" film franchise pose for a picture at T'Challaween.(Photo: Fiona M.H./Youth in Focus)

T'Challaween began in 2020 as a way to bring the community together during the COVID-19 pandemic, to foster joy and celebrate the heroes in people's lives during a time filled with isolation, uncertainty, and injustice.

For many neighbors, like Doug Yun and Megan Mentink, T'Challaween is their favorite Beacon Hill event, one they look forward to every year. Mentink became emotional when recalling the first time they participated. She remembers it being a difficult year, but when the event took place, people sat on their porches and passed out candy to kids.

"Everyone was just so excited," Mentik said. "It was like the most smiles we have probably seen in a pretty long time."

Yun and Mentink have participated in T'Challaween every year since it first began and prior to becoming parents.

"Now that we have a 4-year-old and a 7-month-old, it's his event as well," she added. "[The older sibling] woke up this morning and asked, 'Is the parade today?' and he was out here passing candy for the first two hours, even in the rain."

A smiling child in a red outfit and rain boots wears a homemade Lightning McQueen car costume outdoors, surrounded by adults on a tree-lined sidewalk with autumn leaves on the ground.
A child dressed as Lightning McQueen from the film "Cars" joins a stream of trick-or-treaters at T'Challaween.(Photo: Chloe Collyer)
Children in raincoats hold orange trick-or-treat buckets while adults in costumes, including one with a large colorful cat head, gather outside on a rainy day during a Halloween event.
A volunteer dressed as Derpy from Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation's "KPop Demon Hunters" film entertains some passing trick-or-treaters at T'Challaween.(Photo: Fiona M.H./Youth in Focus)

This year, hundreds of people walked from South College Street to the Jefferson Community Center. There were stops along the way at stations that featured candy, face painting, and photo booths. At the end of the route, Seattle Parks & Recreation hosted a Halloween Carnival complete with games such as ring toss and Gone Fishing.

Throughout Beacon Hill, houses were adorned with spooky Halloween decorations. A line of trick-or-treaters gathered outside houses as the wind blew orange and yellow leaves off trees.

The sounds of classic Halloween music emanated from Eva Foster's house. The garage doors were decorated with chalk messages and drawings from people who came by. On the wall were people's initials, images of pumpkins and ghosts, and positive messages, mostly related to the Seattle Mariners.

When she and her husband first participated in T'Challaween, they created a zip line with a skeleton to safely deliver candy to people during the pandemic. Now, six years later, they kept the idea but now use a ghost to hand out candy.

An adult in a banana costume smiles beside a child dressed in a fluffy yellow chicken outfit during an outdoor Halloween event, surrounded by other costumed participants and autumn trees.
Trick-or-treaters dressed as a banana and a chicken smile for the camera at T'Challaween.(Photo: Fiona M.H./Youth in Focus)
A bulldog wearing a white chicken costume with a red comb stands on a wet sidewalk surrounded by people in Halloween outfits, with fallen leaves scattered on the ground.
A dog dressed as a chicken attends her first T'Challaween.(Photo: Chloe Collyer)

In addition to the annual costume parade and trick-or-treating, this year the Emerald introduced the South End Gem Awards to highlight local heroes who have become pillars in the community for uplifting the South End.

This year's heroes were Leona Moore-Rodriguez and Jose Luis Rodriguez, business owners of The Station coffee shops; Maria Batayola, a community advocate known as the "unofficial mayor of Beacon Hill"; and Michael Bethea, a basketball coach at Rainier Beach High School who has mentored hundreds of students.

Two people smiling at an outdoor event, one wearing a dark jacket and baseball cap, and the other in glasses and a black coat holding a framed newspaper article featuring their photo and an award recognition.
South End Gems Award honorees Jose Luis Rodriguez and Leona Moore-Rodriguez, co-owners of The Station coffee shops, at T'Challaween.(Photo: Fiona M.H./Youth in Focus)
An adult dressed as a green-faced witch holds hands with a young child in a pink dress carrying a purple bucket, while another adult wearing a giraffe hat carries a toddler across a crosswalk on a cloudy autumn day.
A family dressed in costumes crosses the street for T'Challaween.(Photo: Chloe Collyer)

🎃 Thank You for Another Spooktacular T'Challaween! 👻

T'Challaween, presented in partnership with Beacon Arts, was sponsored by Seattle's Office of Arts & Culture, Seattle Parks and Recreation, Seattle Department of Transportation, the ACLU of Washington, and Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

Support also came from El Centro de la Raza, Beacon Food Forest, El Quetzal, Estelita's Library, Tacos Chukis, Red Balloon Company, Third Place Books, Bike Works, Hilltop Red Apple Market, API Chaya, Day Moon Press, Seattle's Child magazine, Goebel Goods, Lambert House, Jovelle Tamayo Photography, and Boon Boona Coffee.

Children and families in costume celebrating during T'Challaween 2025 on Beacon Hill. Photo by Chloe Collyer, courtesy of the South Seattle Emerald.

Children and families in costume celebrate during T'Challaween 2025 on Beacon Hill. (Photo: Chloe Collyer)

