How South End Businesses Keep 'Sip Culture' Alive

The act of drinking or "sipping" with others dates back to ancient Greece and China. Commonly, members of ancient societies would gather with others over a drink to relax, celebrate, or connect. While the exact phrase "sip culture" has no traceable origin, it can be understood as a subset of the broader "drinking culture" or beverage rituals. For many cultures, it is less about the beverage itself and more about how the tradition preserves community and identity.