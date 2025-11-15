Death in the Dark: The PNW's Race to Stop the Bat Plague

Abigail Tobin, a bat biologist from WDFW and part of the team implementing this new method, says the probiotic is a cocktail that consists of four Pseudomonas bacterial strains found on the wings of healthy bats. Tobin says this method, which involves spraying the probiotic into the roosts while the bats are away, is beneficial because it doesn't involve stressing the bats by catching or touching them. "The idea is to apply this probiotic in their roosts during summer and fall before they leave to hibernate. This way, the probiotic rubs off on their bodies when they return to their roosts, allowing them to get the good bacteria on their wings that would stop the fungus. If a bat develops WNS, hopefully it's just a milder, less severe infection, allowing them to survive longer through the winter." However, the researchers aren't sure how long the probiotic will remain effective or how proactively they'll need to reapply the probiotic.