How Can Seattle's CID Keep Elders Safe? New Bilingual Pamphlet Offers Tips

"With Love" is an aptly timed document and community undertaking, according to Connie So, program host and UW American Ethnic Studies professor. Beacon Hill saw a staggering number of home invasions targeting seniors in 2023, a pattern that traces back to 2016. Stop AAPI Hate cites that people of Chinese descent became the most frequently targeted group for hate crimes among Asian Americans during the height of COVID-19, followed by people of Korean and Vietnamese descent. So, a Hong Kong immigrant whose community members in Beacon Hill were impacted by the 2023 home invasions, told the audience: "[The AAPI community] asked the police to help us and were met with indifference, so we decided to do something ourselves."