QT Mahjong Club Turns Game Night Into Space for Queer Asian Community
The clack of tiles gliding across a soft mat. Shouts from elders caught up in a competitive game. The aroma of fresh ginger, garlic, and steamed fish. The sound and scent of sizzling meat.
Many young Asian Americans share nostalgic memories of mahjong, the game associated with family functions and the liveliness of an older generation. But this past year, the tile game has exploded onto the social scene of Gen Zers and millennials in Seattle. Many might recognize groups such as Emerald City Tile Club or Kilig's Mahjong Mondays. But in the midst of South Seattle, a different mahjong space has formed: QT Mahjong Club.
QT Mahjong Club is a space for queer and trans BIPOC community members to play mahjong. The group began in September 2024 when the two founders, Tan Macaraeg and Chris (who asked to only use their first name), originally met at a queer board game event. They connected over their Asian heritage, queerness, and love for mahjong.
Originating in China in the mid-19th century, mahjong is a game of luck, skill, and strategy. The game centers around four players and contains 144 tiles etched with different suits. Players rapidly draw and discard tiles until someone declares a winning hand.
"I played Filipino mahjong with my family growing up, and I remember watching my lolas and titas play in the corner of this big party," Macaraeg said. "It's so integral to my family culture … and it's been so key to building community and understanding my identity."
The pair started hosting from their apartments, and soon more people started to consistently join their games. Their leadership expanded to others who wanted to help, including two members, Jasmine Zhu and J.R. (who also asked to only use their first name). Chris and Macaraeg were not alone in wanting to connect with their heritage.
"My history with mahjong is that my grandpa played growing up in Shanghai," Zhu said. "As he's grown older with dementia, mahjong is one of the only times where his brain fog goes away. So it's been really special for me."
At the most recent club night on Feb. 20, the group hosted a special Lunar New Year event at Reclaim Clay Collective. Twenty to 30 members showed up ready to play and share in community with one another. The room was filled with laughs, introductions, and warm conversation as tables brimmed with colorful mahjong tiles.
One longtime QT Mahjong member said their favorite part of the club is the "social generosity" of it. "The opportunity to meet new folks and be in community feels both culturally healing and really connective," they said.
For many who have not learned how to play but want to get more in touch with their cultural roots, J.R. said the club always saves at least one hour for beginner lessons and is open to all different cultures of mahjong.
"I didn't play mahjong until I joined this group," J.R. said. "And they were very patient with me, and great teachers." They've now learned Taiwanese, Filipino, and Hong Kong mahjong, and are hoping to learn Japanese style as well.
Different from other clubs, QT Mahjong has uniquely created one of the few spaces in Seattle that hosts the shared identity of being both queer and Asian.
"Here it feels like a celebration of being queer and Asian rather than feeling othered," Chris said. "This is a place for all of us to feel safe and celebrated while learning a game that has been a part of Asian culture for a long time."
It's well known among the queer Asian community that there are nuances to existing with both identities in hand. There's a shared understanding of the struggle of maintaining queer pride while being a part of Asian heritage and diaspora, and vice versa. These two identities often remain disparate.
"I feel like a lot of my time in Seattle, I'm hanging with my white queer friends or my straight Asian friends," Chris said.
QT Mahjong has strived to change that since its beginnings. The club is open to all players, but seat priority is for people who identify as both queer and BIPOC. Macaraeg said they hope members can feel comfortable when entering the club's space. Instead of having to navigate identity while also trying to socialize, they hope people can find similar values and experiences in others around them.
"It's nice that we're able to create that welcoming space for whoever walks in the door," Zhu said. "Radiant, queer BIPOC joy is such a beautiful space to be in."
Today, the club has branched out from Chris and Macaraeg's apartments and into local spaces around South Seattle. They host a monthly mahjong night at Reclaim Clay Collective on the first Fridays of the month and have also planned larger events at spaces like Tabletop Village in the International District. The club has especially made a point to collaborate with queer and Asian businesses and individuals — Aznglo's Kylie Mooncakes, Anh Oi, PRSVRNC, Snippet Studios, Wing-Yee Law, and more. Most recently, the club's special Lunar New Year event was a fundraiser in collaboration with Chinese Adoptee Collective. All proceeds were shared by Chinese Adoptee Collective and Reclaim Clay Collective.
Hosting in the International District has been intentional for QT Mahjong, Macaraeg said. City policies have created an environment where the homelessness crisis is very prevalent in the neighborhood. Macaraeg said that this is clearly historical racism.
"It's really important for us to reclaim the neighborhood and fight for it," Macaraeg said. "It starts with these kinds of community events where people are actually coming to the International District and supporting businesses, seeing the neighborhood, and appreciating it."
Looking into the future, group leaders agree goals for QT Mahjong will include sustainability and uplifting other QT BIPOC local businesses and mutual aid groups. They hope to also keep creating community and friendships for club attendees.
"There's a lot of horrible things happening in the U.S., and in order to have the energy and support to face each day, it's important to also have times of play," Chris said. "There's a big need now for this kind of community joy."
QT Mahjong meets the first Friday of every month. All events are free. For more information, check the club out on Instagram @qtmahjongclub.
This article is published under a Seattle Human Services Department grant, “Resilience Amidst Hate,” in response to anti-Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander violence.