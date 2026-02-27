QT Mahjong Club Turns Game Night Into Space for Queer Asian Community

Today, the club has branched out from Chris and Macaraeg's apartments and into local spaces around South Seattle. They host a monthly mahjong night at Reclaim Clay Collective on the first Fridays of the month and have also planned larger events at spaces like Tabletop Village in the International District. The club has especially made a point to collaborate with queer and Asian businesses and individuals — Aznglo's Kylie Mooncakes, Anh Oi, PRSVRNC, Snippet Studios, Wing-Yee Law, and more. Most recently, the club's special Lunar New Year event was a fundraiser in collaboration with Chinese Adoptee Collective. All proceeds were shared by Chinese Adoptee Collective and Reclaim Clay Collective.