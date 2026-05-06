Growing Up in the CD, Enduring 14 Years in Prison: A Q&A with Debut Author and Fitness Coach Jordan Daisy

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We’re all a little dysfunctional. Nobody’s squeaky clean or perfect. I was raised mainly by my mom, who was a single mother. She raised me and one of my sisters, then my little brother came into the picture. My household was tight-knit in the beginning, my parents were together until I was 11 or 12, and then my mom took us on by herself. My dad had his own struggles with addiction and the streets, which he’s overcome. I might’ve been 6 or 7, and my dad had to go away on this boating fishing trip for work. He told me I was the man of the house. Who hears that at 6 or 7? For some reason, that stuck with me throughout my life. Ever since then, I’ve tried my best to be responsible, to take care of my mom and sisters. For me it was normal to be big brother, dad, and son.