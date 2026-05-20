A Beacon Hill Photographer Focuses on the Mental Health of the BIPOC Trans Community

Styrk said, “life took its course,” and it took two whole years before Styrk returned to Halogen in the fall of 2024. Now that life has slowed down for him, Styrk wants to offer his studio space to queer folks who want to celebrate themselves and be seen. “I have free time right now. I want to take this work to the next level,” Styrk said. “Right now, for my people, I can offer my time and space to really explore what visibility and autonomy means to them.”