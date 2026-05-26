To Honor the Season, Wa Na Wari and NAAM Will Stage a 'Black Graduation'

"My passion moving forward is bringing art experiences to nontraditional spaces or bringing art to everybody who might not have access to it," Wokoma said. "A lot of people feel like they have to have a lot of money to be involved, and we don't want 'Black Graduation' to [feel like] that at all. Everybody is welcome. There's no fee to get in unless you want to go to our VIP opening, but if you come, you'll see incredible art."