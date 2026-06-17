Where to Celebrate Juneteenth in South Seattle and Beyond

A white coworker once asked me, "How do Black people celebrate Juneteenth?" and I answered simply, "Be Black and free." Juneteenth memorializes the day in 1865 when enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, were finally informed of their freedom — two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. In the Pacific Northwest, the national holiday comes during the rendezvous between spring and summer when the weather is warm but not too hot to be outside all day.
Aside from its consistency as one of the most beautiful days of the year, Juneteenth should be a day when Blackness is universally celebrated and our ancestors and their struggles are remembered and honored alongside those who are still fighting for freedom today.
Since Seattle's South End is no stranger to doing that, below is a list of Juneteenth events to keep in mind as you enjoy the transition into summertime, and hopefully remember the resilience of a stolen people who built an entire nation with beaten and broken backs.
Wednesday, June 17, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
SouthEast Seattle Senior Center
4655 S. Holly St., Seattle, WA 98118
The SouthEast Seattle Senior Center is hosting an all-ages street gathering to celebrate freedom and African American culture. The community is invited to enjoy good vibes, great company, music, food, and meaningful moments in honor of Juneteenth.
Thursday, June 18, 5 p.m.–8 p.m.
Rainier Beach Community Center Plaza
8825 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98118
Atlantic Street Center and Seattle Parks & Recreation are partnering again for their 25th annual Juneteenth Celebration at Rainier Beach Community Center. Attendees can expect to see local vendors and artists and performances. There will be free food as well as food from regional food trucks. Tickets are free.
Thursday, June 18, 5–8 p.m.
Washington State History Museum
1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma, WA 98402
Washington State History Museum invites the community to an evening of performances by Eva Abram of Rainwater Storytelling, singer and musician Jason Turner, musician Naby Camara from Guinea, African dancer and drummer Baba Kauna Mujamal, and Kamau Ron Taplin. Tickets are free.
Friday, June 19, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
The Union
1200 2nd Ave., Seattle, WA 98101
The Pan African Center for Empowerment (PACE) is hosting an HBCU-themed block party to honor Juneteenth and Black economic freedom.
Friday, June 19, 12 p.m.–8 p.m.
Jimi Hendrix Park
2400 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle, WA 98144
Africatown Community Land Trust (ACLT) invites the community to "commemorate the liberation of our ancestors from chattel slavery and collectively envision and explore what future freedom can look like for us." R&B singer Marsha Ambrosius will be performing live. Tickets are free and there is an option to make a donation at checkout.
Friday, June 19, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Northwest African American Museum & Judkins Park
2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle, WA 98144
Northwest African American Museum (NAAM)'s annual Juneteenth celebration returns with "The Sound of Connection," a free community event in Judkins Park featuring local artists, hands-on family activities, performances, a FIFA World Cup watch party, local organizations, small businesses, and food vendors. All patrons and attendees will receive free admission to NAAM.
Friday, June 19, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Piazza Park
510 S. 3rd St., Renton, WA 98057
The City of Renton invites the community to Piazza Park for a community celebration of freedom, culture, music, and Black joy in honor of Juneteenth. The event will feature Black-owned brands and businesses, a DJ, and "an interactive art experience."
Friday, June 19, Doors: 6:30 p.m., Show: 7:30 p.m.
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98118
The Royal Room is hosting "Winter in America," a Juneteenth tribute to poet and singer Gil Scott-Heron and musician Brian Jackson. Designed to engage the audience with some of Scott-Heron's and Jackson's signature themes like Blackness and "unity in the struggle for justice everywhere," Winter in America will include musical performances from "some of the best artists in the Pacific Northwest" like Ayesha Brooks, Shakiah Danielson, Darrius Willrich, Ricardo Guity, Owuor Arunga, Chris Patin, Darian Asplund, Dan Rapport, and Camilo Estrada.
Saturday, June 20, 12 p.m.–4 p.m.
Seattle Art Museum
1300 First Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
Seattle Art Museum will host an afternoon community celebration in honor of Juneteenth with DJ sets, a fabric collage workshop, and a photobooth. Designed to take guests "on a sonic journey through the history of electronic music, including soulful house, techno, hip-hop, and R&B," the event will feature four local BIPOC DJs from Seattle's club scene: Knosubz, Cousin Chris, Exis, and Santosaudade.
Saturday, June 20, 12 p.m.–5 p.m.
Midtown Square, Central District
2301 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122
The Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle (ULMS) annual Juneteenth pop-up market is returning for its fifth anniversary. Created to eliminate barriers Black-owned businesses face when trying to receive external funding to promote or develop their companies, REVIVAL platforms local Black visionaries and provides an outdoor space for community to celebrate.
Saturday, June 20, 12 p.m.–6 p.m.
Art Love Salon
110 Union St., 5th floor, Seattle, WA 98101
The Chayah Movement invites the community to Art Love Salon for a pop-up market in honor of Juneteenth. The Roots and Radiance Market will showcase art and fashion designed by Black and African diaspora creatives. The event is a representation of the crossroads between heritage, fashion, and freedom, and is designed to bring together fashion, art, and community by creating space for connection, culture, and collective economic empowerment.
Saturday, June 20, 2 p.m.–6 p.m.
NewHolly Gathering Hall
7054 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118
It Takes A Village AMSA Edition (ITAV-AMSA) is hosting its 10th annual Juneteenth Celebration in honor of Black freedom, culture, history, and joy. The "milestone event" will bring together community members, families, local businesses, and organizations to celebrate Juneteenth and enjoy "an afternoon of cultural education, music, food, resources, and connection." Attendees can expect vendors, live music, youth and family activities, as well as resources and information from local organizations.
Saturday, June 20, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Morrill Meadows Park
10600 SE 48th St., Kent, WA 98030
Kent Black Action Commission (KBAC)'s annual Flag Raising Ceremony and Juneteenth Proclamation returns for its 15th year. A powerful and consistent tradition, "one that reflects unity, recognition, and a shared commitment to honoring history," will bring together Kent City Councilmembers, the mayor, and the community of Kent in honor and remembrance of Juneteenth.
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