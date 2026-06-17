Where to Celebrate Juneteenth in South Seattle and Beyond

A white coworker once asked me, "How do Black people celebrate Juneteenth?" and I answered simply, "Be Black and free." Juneteenth memorializes the day in 1865 when enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, were finally informed of their freedom — two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. In the Pacific Northwest, the national holiday comes during the rendezvous between spring and summer when the weather is warm but not too hot to be outside all day.