Kayla Floyd Is Ready to Punch Her Ticket to National Boxing Glory

The sheer courage of putting yourself in an arena where violence and aggression are required, not just allowed, under the guise of a binding contract between two fighters — it's emotionally unsettling and yet incredibly valiant. None of us likes to get hit. It makes you vulnerable. The feeling intensifies within the confines of a boxing ring, where you have to stay for the allotted time. It's brutal while the clock is ticking, but the brutality sharpens when you're pulled next to your opponent, a referee wedged between you, that split second where you don't know if you've won or not. Or worse, when you know you've clearly lost and still have to go through the ritual of it all, your arm held down firmly by the referee.