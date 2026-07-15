Jordan Alam and Gloria Huh Offer Ways to Resist the 'Seattle Freeze'

A

Gloria Huh: It's like a weird memo was sent out. It says you're supposed to act calm and a little cold. If you show any intensity, if you're loud or you're [outwardly] too excited, you're doing something wrong. It's like there's a certain way of being here that's associated with being politically correct and calm, but my analysis of this is that it's actually an anxiety: insecurity that too much will be revealed or a discomfort with something that challenges the norm. It's so pervasive that when people come here from other places, they conform to acting in the same way.

Here's an example of how it played out for me: I'm not originally from the area, and it was really difficult to make friends here. Once I met someone and we texted so we could have each other's number, and then they didn't respond to me when I wrote them. I kept going because I didn't know Seattle yet. I wrote, "When do you want to meet? What time?" and there was no response. That made me feel insecure because it felt like they were implicitly saying you're not worth my time. I needed to understand which of my insecurities this gets at, and then soothe it. I needed to process that my assumption of me not being worth their time didn't have anything to do with how this played out and that they had their own insecurities.