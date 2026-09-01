Kameirah Johnson Redirects $50K Google Prize to Rainier Beach High School

"Somebody from Rainier Beach hit me up, and they said, 'Hey, I saw your artwork. I checked out your website and your page, and I really appreciate what you did for the school,' but then they said, 'Seeing your art made me want to start creating again,'" said Johnson. "The fact that my art could inspire another kid to go out there and paint, or go out there and do something creative, was one of the best parts of this experience."