Kameirah Johnson Redirects $50K Google Prize to Rainier Beach High School
When Kameirah Johnson, Lakeside High School alumna and New York University (NYU) freshman, won the national Doodle for Google competition, the win came with a $50,000 tech package for her high school. But Johnson opted to do something unexpected: donate the prize package to Rainier Beach High School instead.
"I knew the money would go to my school, and I was very blessed to go to a school that has a lot of money and resources 一 but also, not a lot of Black kids and not as many students of color," said Johnson. "I was thinking about my piece and why I did it all, and I just [realized]: 'I should give this to a school full of kids who look like me 一 a school full of Black kids.' And immediately, I thought of Rainier Beach."
According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) for the 2024–25 school year, about 41% of Rainier Beach High School students identified as Black, while about 8% were listed as two or more races. In 2011, the school was nearly closed, as just 366 students attended classes in a building with a capacity of nearly four times that.
The school has come a long way since then. More than 900 students were enrolled at Rainier Beach High School in the 2025–26 school year, and the school had a four-year graduation rate of 83.8% in 2024–25, according to data from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. On Aug. 28, the school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of its performing arts center.
After a quick Google search showed that Rainier Beach High School had the highest percentage of Black students among high schools in Seattle Public Schools, Johnson acted.
"I just came out and said I was going to do it. I also made it really public so that if my school went back on it, that would be a bad look on them," Johnson said.
The theme of the Doodle for Google contest was "My superpower is…" and Johnson, 18, submitted an illustration focused on the power of hair. Johnson beat four other finalists, and she received a $55,000 scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for her school.
After the news got out of her donation, a student from Rainier Beach High School reached out to her via social media to thank her for the funding.
"Somebody from Rainier Beach hit me up, and they said, 'Hey, I saw your artwork. I checked out your website and your page, and I really appreciate what you did for the school,' but then they said, 'Seeing your art made me want to start creating again,'" said Johnson. "The fact that my art could inspire another kid to go out there and paint, or go out there and do something creative, was one of the best parts of this experience."
The Emerald reached out to representatives of Rainier Beach High School but hadn't heard back by press time.
Johnson said she's grateful for the experience overall and for the opportunity to connect more deeply with the community in the city she's from.
"This entire experience 一 talking to people, the community I found through it, and the way I was able to connect more with the Seattle community through it 一 it's just very positive, and I'm very thankful," Johnson said.
Johnson graduated from Lakeside earlier this spring and is now preparing for the upcoming fall semester at NYU, where she will be studying studio art and economics. She looks forward to the opportunity. "I just love people, I love connecting with people. I love hearing their stories, their lives, and sharing some of mine. I'm just very excited for everyone who is going to impact my life and everyone whose life I can maybe positively impact."
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